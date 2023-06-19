WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks lost two straight games to the Duluth Huskies in as many days over the weekend.

Waterloo (8-12) opened the weekend series with a 4-2 loss on Saturday.

First baseman Drake Westcott managed to hit a solo home run as one of the Bucks' two hits in the contest.

Aaron Savary pitched 5.0 innings with six strikeouts in the losing effort.

On Sunday, the Bucks fell by a score of 11-9.

Infielder Brandon Fish represented the biggest bat in the Bucks lineup as the UMass-Lowell sophomore went 3-of-4 with three doubles in the contest. He led Waterloo with four RBIs.

Catcher Ben Gallaher and third baseman Ben Wilmes also put up multi-hit performances going 2-of-3 at the plate.

Waterloo used seven different pitchers in the contest, none of which made it more than 2.1 innings in the game.

The platoon surrendered 18 hits including two home runs and 11 earned runs as Duluth (10-8) found no trouble in putting the ball in play. Huskies catcher Tyler Leroy hit both home runs, driving in a game-high six runs.

Waterloo returns to action with a six-game road trip starting with four games against the Thunder Bay Border Cats and ending with two games in Duluth. Th Bucks face Thunder Bay at 6:35 p.m. on Monday, 11:05 a.m. and 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday and 6:35 on Wednesday.

Linescore SATURDAY Duluth 4, Waterloo 2 DUL;000;120;100 - 4;7;1 WAT;100;000;100 - 2;2;0 D.J. Burke, Evan Borst (7), Austin Humphres (8) and Tyler Leroy. Aaron Savary, Cael Boehmer (6), Will Casel (7), Ethan Alexander (8) and Cortlan Castle. WP - Burke. LP - Savary. SV - Humphres. 2B - DUL: Halvorson, Applegate, Johnson. HR - DUL: Compton. WAT: Westcott. SUNDAY Duluth 11, Waterloo 9 DUL;123;000;041 - 11;18;0 WAT;002;070;000 - 9;12;0 Alex Potter, Caleb Hollis (3), Caleb Gallant (5), Miles Hellems (5), Taiga Yamane (8), Eli Sundquist (8) and Tyler Leroy. Jack Nathan, Kade Douglas (2), Chaney Trout (4), Jakub Amado (6), Sam Skarich (6), Jack Laird (8), Will Casel and Ben Gallaher, Cortlan Castle (9). WP - Hellums. LP - Laird. 2B - DUL: West, Corbin, Velazquez. WAT: Fish 3. HR - DUL: Leroy 2.