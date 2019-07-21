{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Jack Parkinson won his third consecutive start as the Waterloo Bucks cruised to a 9-1 Northwoods League win over the La Crosse Loggers Sunday at Riverfront Stadium.

Parkinson scattered four hits over five innings while walking two and striking out four to improve to a 4-3 overall.

Waterloo jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning as Dylan Phillips doubled to score Trey Leonard. Alonzo Rubalcaba and Mike Nysiztor also had first-inning RBIs.

The Bucks increased their lead to 6-0 in the fourth, and tacked on two in the sixth and Rubalcaba had an eighth-inning run-scoring inning to cap off Waterloo’s scoring.

Rubalcaba went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs, while Leonard was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, and Kyler Arenado was 2-for-3.

Waterloo is back in action tonight at home against St. Cloud.

Waterloo 9, La Crosse 1

La Crosse 000 000 010 — 1 7 3

Waterloo 300 302 01x — 9 10 0

T. Harvin, C. Schrieves (2), A. Zimmerman (5), R. Holgate (7) and C. Elvis. J. Parkinson, A. Holcomb (6), J. Smiley (8) and A. Rubalcaba. WP — Parkinson (4-3). LP — Harvin (2-2). 2B — LAX: Schwartz, Filby. Wat: Leonard, Phillips. HR — LAX: Holgate.

