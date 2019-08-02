THUNDER BAY, Ontario — Waterloo's bats came to life late Friday night as the Bucks transformed a pitcher's duel into a convincing 8-4 victory in the finale of a two-game series at Thunder Bay.
Starter Luke Mattson threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings for Waterloo (31-33 overall, 11-17 second half) with five strikeouts versus two walks and four hits allowed. Brett Lockwood added 1 2/3 of relief without surrendering a baserunner until Thunder Bay put up four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning off Tyson Coleman.
Waterloo's offense broke through first against Thunder Bay (21-41, 7-20) in the sixth inning. Mike Nyisztor walked, advanced to third on Patrick Ferguson's single and scored on a wild pitch.
Morgan Hostetler opened the seventh inning with a home run and the Bucks drew four walks with Bennett Hostetler and Alonzo Rubalcaba delivering run-scoring singles as Waterloo extended its lead to six. The Bucks added pair of unearned runs in the top of the eighth before Thunder Bay cut its deficit in half in the bottom of the frame.
Waterloo's Jimmy Smiley struck out three and retired all four batters he faced to prevent the Border Cats from getting any closer.
Ferguson finished with two hits and drew a pair of walks to lead a Waterloo offense that recorded 13 free passes. Five different Bucks combined to produce six hits.
Waterloo makes the lengthy trip home to host Mankato 6:35 p.m. Saturday at Riverfront Stadium.
