KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The South All-Stars scored a big run in the bottom of the eighth inning and shut down a North rally in the top of the ninth to win the Northwoods League All-Star game Tuesday, 2-1.
The South took a 1-0 lead in the sixth and made it 2-0 in the eighth before the North broke through in the ninth.
Waterloo’s Brendan Hueth played right field for the North and went 0-for-1 at the plate as the North managed just five base hits against 15 South pitchers.
The league has Wednesday off before resuming its schedule Thursday.
