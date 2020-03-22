National Sports Briefs

The Senators’ statement said the player who most recently tested positive was part of the team’s traveling party for those games in California.

“The total number of people that traveled with the club is 52, including players, staff, media, guests and flight crew. Of those on the trip, 44 have shown no symptoms, eight people have been tested, and two positive results were received,” the statement said. “We are awaiting the results from tests that took place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Everyone who took part in the Ottawa Senators trip to California was instructed to self-quarantine on Friday, March 13 and remain so."

Basketball

Duke sophomore Tre Jones says he will enter the NBA draft.

The point guard was named to the third team of The Associated Press All-America team on Friday after being named Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year by the league and runner-up for the same award from the AP.

Jones averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 assists for the Blue Devils, the highlight being his buzzer-beating shot off his own intentionally missed free throw to force overtime in a wild comeback win at North Carolina on Feb. 8.