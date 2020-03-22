National Sports Briefs

Baseball
- Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will have Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, an operation that would keep him out the entire 2020 baseball season if and when it resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s no real way to sugarcoat this. It's not what anyone wants,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told reporters on Thursday night. “Chris is the type of player that you just can’t replace. He’s an elite player. If he’s unavailable to us, that’s a blow.”
The announcement comes two weeks after saying Sale had a flexor strain near the elbow.
“Generally, 12 months is aggressive,” Bloom said. “Some guys go through rehab with absolutely no bumps in the road. Some guys — actually most guys — have bumps along the way. You know he will put everything he has into this.”
Hockey
- A second player on the Ottawa Senators has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Saturday, making him the second known positive result among NHL players. As with the first player, whose positive result and “mild” symptoms were disclosed by the club late Tuesday, the Senators did not identify the player in question.
The Senators played the Sharks in San Jose on March 7, the Ducks in Anaheim on March 10, and the Kings at Staples Center on March 11 before NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman put the league’s season on hold in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The Senators then returned home to Canada’s capital.
The Senators’ statement said the player who most recently tested positive was part of the team’s traveling party for those games in California.
“The total number of people that traveled with the club is 52, including players, staff, media, guests and flight crew. Of those on the trip, 44 have shown no symptoms, eight people have been tested, and two positive results were received,” the statement said. “We are awaiting the results from tests that took place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Everyone who took part in the Ottawa Senators trip to California was instructed to self-quarantine on Friday, March 13 and remain so."
Basketball
- Duke sophomore Tre Jones says he will enter the NBA draft.
The point guard was named to the third team of The Associated Press All-America team on Friday after being named Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year by the league and runner-up for the same award from the AP.
Jones averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 assists for the Blue Devils, the highlight being his buzzer-beating shot off his own intentionally missed free throw to force overtime in a wild comeback win at North Carolina on Feb. 8.
In a statement released by the school Saturday, Jones said his goal was to win a national championship and he had thought about “what if” in light of the NCAA Tournament being canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus. But Jones said he appreciated “the amazing experiences and relationships” from two years with the Blue Devils, who reached an NCAA regional final in his freshman year.
In a statement, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called Jones “the heart and soul of our program” over his two seasons and “such a pleasure to coach.”