MILWAUKEE (AP) — After losing consecutive nail-biters in a matchup of NL Central contenders, Kyle Schwarber made sure the Chicago Cubs could breathe easier in the series finale.
Schwarber hit a grand slam and a three-run homer to power the Cubs past the Milwaukee Brewers 11-4 on Sunday, averting a three-game sweep. The Cubs moved into a first-place tie with St. Louis, with Milwaukee one game back.
“It’s nice to be able to hop out to a lead,” Schwarber said. “That was a really big game for all of us. We had a couple tough ones.”
Schwarber crushed a first-pitch slam deep into the second deck in right field off starter Zach Davies (8-4) with one out in the second inning for his 23rd home run of the season.
“It started with (Schwarber),” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “That set it up.”
The slugger took Davies deep again in the fourth with an opposite-field shot to make it 7-0.
After the Brewers cut it to 7-3 in the fifth, Schwarber’s infield single with two outs in the sixth kept the inning alive for pinch-hitter Victor Caratini, who hit a three-run homer off Milwaukee reliever Jeremy Jeffress.
Schwarber, who has struggled at the plate lately, reached base all four times while batting eighth in the lineup.
“He’s going to definitely feel better about himself,” Maddon said. “It’s been a tough July for him overall.”
Christian Yelich’s run-scoring double in the fifth, which extended his hitting streak to 16 games, chased Cubs starter Jose Quintana, who failed to get the win despite being staked to a seven-run lead. Quintana gave up four hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings.
TWINS 11, WHITE SOX 1: Miguel Sanó hit a three-run homer in a five-run first inning, and Minnesota pounded Dylan Covey and Chicago to strengthen its hold on the AL Central.
Jorge Polanco, Jonathan Schoop and Max Kepler also homered as Minnesota ran its major league-leading total to 205 home runs.
Covey (1-7) threw 14 pitches and failed to get an out in his 10th start of the season.
Kyle Gibson (10-4) struck out nine in six effective innings.
ASTROS 6, CARDINALS 2: George Springer led off the game with a home run, Jose Altuve and rookie Yordan Alvarez also connected and Houston beat St. Louis.
The Astros have won nine of 11.
Paul Goldschmidt’s team record-tying streak of six straight games with a home run ended for St. Louis. He singled in five at-bats.
ROYALS 9, INDIANS 6: Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer heaved the ball from just past the mound over the center field wall while being taken out of the game in a loss to Kansas City.
It was not clear whether Bauer was upset with his performance or that manager Terry Francona was pulling him. Bauer (9-8) had just allowed a two-run single to Nicky Lopez that gave the Royals a 7-5 lead with one out in the fifth inning.
Danny Duffy (5-5) picked up the win. He allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits in six innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.