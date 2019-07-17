CHICAGO (AP) — Yu Darvish finally had a reason to celebrate at Wrigley Field.
Darvish tossed six innings of two-hit, shutout ball to earn his first win at the iconic ballpark as a Cub and lead Chicago past the Cincinnati Reds 5-2 on Wednesday.
Kris Bryant and Addison Russell homered for the only hits off Sonny Gray (5-6) as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games.
Entering Wednesday, Darvish was 0-5 with a 5.50 ERA in 13 starts at home after signing a six-year, $126 million contract with Chicago in February 2018.
So when the normally stoic right-hander fanned Yasiel Puig for his final out in the sixth and a runner on base, Darvish turned to the outfield, hollered and pumped his fist.
“It’s amazing,” said Darvish, who kept the game ball and joked he might give it to his wife. “I was always looking for that first win. Puig is a good hitter, if I give up a homer it’s going to be a tie game, so I threw 100 percent.”
On Wednesday, the right-hander was sharp for the second straight start and didn’t allow a hit until catcher Juan Graterol lined a soft single to center with two outs in the fifth.
“He kind of had no-hit stuff,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I was thinking that, but so did their guy. Again, Yu just keeps trending in the right direction.”
Darvish (3-4) also won for the first time anywhere since April 27 at Arizona as he struck out seven, walked none and hit two batters. The right-hander had 12 no-decisions and a loss in his previous 13 starts.
Darvish hasn’t allowed a run in 13 2/3 innings. He credits mixing his pitches differently and a confidence level of “almost 120 percent” as keys to his turnaround.
“I don’t need anything right now,” he said.
METS 14, TWINS 4: Dominic Smith put New York ahead with a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the seventh inning, and Pete Alonso added a 474-foot shot halfway up the third deck as Minnesota lost a third straight game for the first time this season.
Amed Rosario went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Mets, who overcame three one-run deficits, set a 2019 high for runs and matched a season best with their fourth consecutive victory.
Reliever Trevor May (3-3) took the loss.
Nelson Cruz and Mitch Garver went deep for the Twins.
The Mets improved to 5-0 at Target Field, where they won three games in 2013.
CARDINALS 6, PIRATES 5: Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning and St. Louis rallied to deal Pittsburgh its fifth loss in six games.
John Brebbia (3-3) struck out four in two perfect innings. Carlos Martínez picked up his sixth save in eight chances.
Tyler O’Neill also homered for the Cardinals, who won two of three from the Pirates.
Pirates starter Chris Archer allowed three runs and five hits in six innings. Archer had a pair of hits, including an RBI single in a three-run fourth, after starting the season 1 for 25 at the plate.
BREWERS 5, BRAVES 4: Josh Hader struck out Ozzie Albies with two outs and the tying run on third in the ninth to preserve the Milwaukee’s win over Atlanta.
Christian Yelich hit his 34th homer of the season. It was Yelich’s third home run in four games.
The Brewers got a two-run homer from Manny Piña’s in the second. Josh Donaldson hit a two-run shot for the Braves.
Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson (5-2) gave up only one hit, a double to Brian McCann in the second inning, in 5 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out three. Hader earned his 21st save.
Dallas Keuchel (3-3) allowed five runs, four earned, in 5 2/3 innings.
ROYALS 7, WHITE SOX 5: Danny Duffy pitched strong six innings and ended a nine-start winless skid, and Jorge Soler and Nicky Lopez hit back-to-back RBI singles twice as Kansas City won.
Duffy (4-5) who took a liner off his throwing hand against Detroit in his last start Friday, scattered six hits and struck out five in sending Chicago to its season-worst sixth straight loss.
The second of Soler and Lopez’s consecutive two-out, RBI hits put Kansas City up 6-0 and gave Duffy some run support. The Royals had scored just 15 runs over Duffy’s last eight outings.
A.J. Reed hit a three-run homer, his first, with two outs in the ninth inning off Wily Peralta. Ian Kennedy entered the game and completed the one-out save, his 15th in 18 opportunities.
