ATLANTA (AP) — Cardinals manager Mike Shildt loved watching Yadier Molina grind out a big at-bat in the eighth inning.
With the bases loaded and two outs in a two-run game, Shildt got exactly what he wanted from Molina, a veteran star catcher who has helped St. Louis chase down plenty of playoff spots during his 15-year career.
“He gets down 0-2, and you can just watch him bearing down,” Shildt said. “He got the count full and got a base hit to score two and took advantage of the (error) and we were able to clear the bases there.”
Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer, Molina added a two-run single in the four-run eighth and St. Louis won its third straight game with an 8-1 victory over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.
Austin Gomber pitched five effective innings for St. Louis, which holds a slim lead for the second NL wild card.
The Cardinals top the National League with 36 victories since All-Star break, and their 43 road wins this season rank second.
Atlanta’s division lead dropped to 5½ games over Philadelphia as the Braves lost their fourth in a row after a season-best six-game winning streak. They are 38-38 at SunTrust Park and have dropped 14 of 18 at home.
The Braves’ magic number remained at seven as they try to clinch a division title for the first time in five years. Philadelphia beat the New York Mets 5-2.
CUBS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 1: Javier Baez and Daniel Murphy each hit a two-run homer as the Chicago Cubs jumped out to a big early lead on their way to a win over the fading Arizona Diamondbacks.
With its fifth victory in six games, Chicago increased its NL Central lead to 3 1/2 games over the Milwaukee Brewers, who lost at home to last-place Cincinnati.
Mike Montgomery (5-5) allowed a run and four hits with a season-high eight strikeouts in six innings for his first win since Aug. 7.
The slumping Diamondbacks began the day five games out of first place in the NL West and fell six games out of the second wild-card spot. They have lost four in a row and nine of 11.
REDS 3, BREWERS 1: Jose Peraza capitalized on Chase Anderson’s home run troubles with a drive in the first inning and Cincinnati dealt Milwaukee its third loss in four games.
The Brewers’ edge for the top NL wild-card spot was cut to two games by St. Louis, with Colorado also in close contention.
Milwaukee managed only three hits against five Cincinnati pitchers. It was the third low-scoring loss for the Brewers in four games — they fell to Pittsburgh 3-1 on Saturday and 3-2 on Sunday.
Michael Lorenzen, making his first start since 2015 after 151 relief appearances, allowed one unearned run on one hit in four innings. Sal Romano (8-11) followed with 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the victory.
Raisel Iglesias struck out three in the ninth after a leadoff walk for his 28th save.
Interleague
PIRATES 2, ROYALS 1 (11): Pinch-hitter Ryan Lavarnway drove in the winning run with a single in the 11th inning and Jameson Taillon struck out a career-high 11 for Pittsburgh.
It was just the second at-bat of the season for the 30-year-old Lavarnway, the Pirates’ fourth-string catcher. He hit .288 in 77 games in with Triple-A Indianapolis. Lavarnway has played 142 career games with five teams.
Starling Marte led off the 11th with an infield single off Burch Smith (1-6). Josh Bell walked and Burch struck out Francisco Cervelli before Adam Frazier was intentionally walked to load the bases, setting up Lavarnway’s walk-off hit to shallow center.
American League
TWINS 5, TIGERS 3: Chris Gimenez homered and Tyler Austin drove in three runs to lead the Twins.
The Twins have won three straight, while the Tigers have lost seven of nine.
Mikie Mahtook drove in all of Detroit’s runs.
Jake Odorizzi (7-10) allowed two runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out six in his first start since losing a no-hitter in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees.
INDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 3: Corey Kluber struck out 11 in eight innings to record his career-high 19th win for Cleveland.
Kluber (19-7), who allowed three runs, topped 200 strikeouts for the fifth straight season. Kluber won 18 games in three of the previous four seasons, including his two AL Cy Young Award-winning years, 2014 and 2017.
Omar Narvaez walked and Matt Davidson singled with two outs in the eighth, but Kluber retired Ryan LaMarre on a groundout.
