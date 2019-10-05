NEW YORK (AP) — The 103-win New York Yankees ran out identical, relentless lineups in consecutive games for the first time all year, and manager Aaron Boone believes he knows what's next for the A-team Bombers.
"Throttle down," he said.
Didi Gregorius hooked a slump-busting grand slam during a seven-run third inning and the Yankees pummeled the Minnesota Twins again, cruising to an 8-2 victory Saturday for a 2-0 lead in their AL Division Series.
Uber driver-turned-rookie big leaguer Randy Dobnak struggled in an unexpected start, and the Twins lost their record 15th consecutive postseason game, including 12 straight against the Yankees. The latter is the longest postseason skid for one club against another in major league history, topping Boston's dominance over the Angels from 1986-2008. Minnesota hasn't won a playoff game since Johan Santana bested the Yankees in their 2004 Division Series opener — exactly 15 years earlier.
"Our guys know that we can turn it around," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.
Coaches and players on both sides have downplayed that history, most of which predates current rosters. It's all too familiar for fans in Minnesota, where the teams will play Monday's Game 3 in the best-of-five series.
"We'll have all kinds of firepower ready to go Monday," Boone said.
Gregorius' shot blew Game 2 wide open while New York batted around. The switch-hitter staggered after connecting for the first time since Sept. 10, looping his bat from one hand to another and mashing on bubble gum while he watched the ball fly. Gregorius, set to become a free agent after the season, batted .194 during September and was 0 for 3 in Game 1.
"I expect this from Didi," Boone said. "Just when you think you've got him down, he's got a big swing in him."
Finally featuring nearly all its stars after placing 30 players on the injured list during the regular season, New York has grinded away at Twins pitching. The Yankees worked eight walks for the second straight game, and Aaron Judge led the way with two hits and two free passes.
"They were really good, especially on breaking balls," Duffey said. "If you weren't close to the plate, it didn't even seem like they wanted to even think about swinging."
