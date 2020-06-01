MLB owners, players revert to salary squabbles of old

Manfred says each club makes its own judgment on whether it can contend, and clubs are using the system to their advantage when they jettison veterans, rebuild with draft picks and international youth, then contend again. World Series titles by Kansas City in 2015 and Houston in 2017 are pointed to as examples.

The union filed a grievance in February 2018 alleging the Miami Marlins, Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays did not use revenue sharing money received properly. The labor contract specifies a team has to use the money “in an effort to improve its performance on the field.”

MLB has defended the teams, saying money can be used in areas other than major league payroll: amateur signings and minor league staff are just two examples. Manfred has pointed out that Oakland reached the playoffs in 2018 and Tampa Bay last year.

SERVICE TIME MANIPULATION

Players repeatedly accuse clubs of manipulating their service time to delay free agency and salary arbitration eligibility.