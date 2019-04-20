NEW YORK (AP) — When Tim Anderson spiked his bat and yelled toward his White Sox teammates, Major League Baseball’s self-described “spicy” Twitter account was among the first to weigh in.
“LET THE KIDS PLAY,” proclaimed @Cut4, the offbeat arm of MLB’s social media portfolio with nearly 1 million followers. The tweet Wednesday included video of Anderson’s bat toss, and it sparked hundreds of comments — some cheering the fiery display, some condemning it.
Baseball is stuck in an ongoing debate regarding on-field decorum, and MLB’s marketing department is leaving no doubt where it stands. Since the group was restructured just over a year ago, MLB’s promotional efforts have taken up arms against the old school. While traditionalists want to punish unabashed revelry with fastballs to the backside, MLB senior vice president of marketing Barbara McHugh wants her team feting those bat flips.
“That’s certainly what we’re trying to celebrate,” McHugh told The Associated Press on Wednesday, hours before Anderson’s emphatic display.
As Brad Keller’s fastball to Anderson’s backside showed, not everyone is buying MLB’s pitch.
MLB’s promoters have made their stance clear on social media. Cut4 and the league’s other accounts, including its main @MLB handle, routinely highlight players showing the kind of raw emotion Anderson displayed. When Keller, a right-hander with the Royals, plunked Anderson two innings after his homer, Cut4 doubled down.
“Imagine hating someone having fun this much,” @Cut4 tweeted with an image of the ensuing benches-clearing fracas.
Anderson’s antics and MLB’s response on social media highlighted the new marketing strategy, but it also underscored that the game’s rules haven’t caught up. Both Keller and Anderson were ejected from the game, and both were suspended by the league Friday. Keller was banned five games — one turn in the rotation for the starting pitcher — and Anderson was also banned a game “for his conduct after the benches cleared.”
ESPN, citing unidentified sources, said Anderson, who is black, called Keller, who is white, the N-word during the fray. Anderson didn’t go into detail Friday when asked what he said during the fracas.
LESTER NEAR RETURN: Cubs ace Jon Lester could be close to rejoining Chicago’s rotation after pitching a simulated game.
Lester threw 45 pitches Saturday. Manager Joe Maddon says he looked “very good,” and the Cubs will see how he feels today before determining the next step. Maddon did not rule out a return for a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field that starts Tuesday.
Lester strained his left hamstring running the bases April 8 against Pittsburgh.
Closer Brandon Morrow experienced discomfort following a side session in Arizona earlier in the week and is shutting down his rehabilitation for now. He had elbow surgery in November after missing the second half of last season.
