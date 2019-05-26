PARKERSBURG — Matt Waller saw it firsthand as a 12-year-old.
Waller’s older brother, Brad, was injured in a car accident that left him confined to a wheelchair.
Brad was a kid who was involved in everything and played sports year-round. And then, in an instant, there were very few outlets for him to participate in those kinds of activities.
Roughly 10 years ago, Waller, a Waverly-Shell Rock High graduate, and his family moved back to the Cedar Valley and settled in Parkersburg. Waller immediately saw a need for updated sports fields in his new community.
A bigger idea spawned from that initial thought. Waller met a group of dedicated people — Dan Bruns, Dave Cleary, Tara Miller and Clay Hoppenworth — and that group formed the non-profit Diamonds and Fields Organization.
The organization’s mission was not only to build a new baseball/softball complex in Parkersburg, now called All-Play Ballpark, but to introduce the first Miracle League field, a facility specially designed and wheelchair accessible for individuals ages 5 to 20 with disabilities.
Saturday at 10 a.m. the first Miracle League field game took place.
“Brad was injured in car accident when he was 14 and that was 1987,” Waller said. “I saw firsthand, being 18 months younger than him, how far parents will go to take their child with a disability to go participate in a sport. Brad went from being in every sport all-year round to really not having many outlets.
“That had an impact on me. I saw what that does to somebody. So it really was just a thought to get some people together and do something about it.”
The idea spawned in 2010 and after a couple years of planning and the granting of 501c non-profit status from the IRS, Diamonds and Fields began taking donations. Gradually, progress and momentum started to grow and in 2016, the organization broke ground on the $2.1 million project. Last year, the community began using the baseball/softball diamonds.
Saturday, however, it was all about the Miracle League with a pair of nine-player teams, the Twins and Angels, squaring off.
“It is a pretty unique opportunity for everybody, starting with the players,” Waller said. “They get an experience that they rarely get. We have a buddy system, where we will have 16-20 junior high to high school-aged kids who will play alongside the athlete they are designated to be with and be a buddy for that whole game.
“That is a humbling experience for any athlete to see that competition, see those kids out there having fun.”
It is also a whole new experience for the parents.
“Parents get an opportunity to observe from the sidelines like a regular parent,” Waller adds. “That is not normal. They don’t have to go and be involved. They just actually get to sit and watch their child participate. That is a big deal.
“It’s a chance for aunts and uncles and grandparents to see their loved one participate, too.”
Waller says the organization will continue to take players. Parents can register their athletes up at diamondsandfields.com.
While the idea may have initially been his, Waller says it never would have evolved without Bruns, Cleary, Hoppenworth and Miller, as well as 14-year-old Iowa Falls native Caroline Hill, a disabled athlete who was instrumental when the organization went in front of the In-Vision Iowa board and received a $300,000 grant that really jump-started the whole project.
Hill threw out Saturday’s first pitch.
Waller is supremely grateful for everyone who has jumped on board.
“Without them we would not be here,” Waller said. “They have put an incredibly significant amount of hours into this project. I’m very thankful to them.”
And there was one last person Waller and the organization wanted to thank in a special way.
Waller’s brother, Brad, served as the announcer for Saturday’s game where he announced the batters at Brad Waller Miracle Field.
