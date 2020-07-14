Metro roundup: Jesup baseball eliminates Columbus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TROY MILLS -- Jesup avenged a wild 12-11 loss at Waterloo Columbus in late June with a convincing 10-2 victory over the Sailors Tuesday night in a Class 2A substate quarterfinal at North Linn High School.

The J-Hawks trailed 1-0 through three innings before erupting for multiple runs in the fourth through sixth frames. Jesup will face North Linn, an 11-0 winner over Union Community, at 7 p.m. Saturday in Troy Mills.

Columbus finishes the season with a 10-6 record.

IOWA CITY WEST 11, WATEROO WEST 10: Iowa City West rallied with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the Wahawks in the opener of a doubleheader at Iowa City.

Iowa City West tied the game with a Drew Klein single that loaded the bases. The winning run then came home on a passed ball.

