Metro roundup: East baseball ends MVC losing streak

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Waterloo East put together a big four-run seventh inning to secure its first win over a Mississippi Valley Conference opponent in five seasons Monday night at Cedar Rapids Washington.

The Trojans defeated Washington in the opener, 6-2, before falling to the Warriors in game two, 8-5.

Senior Jaxson Cooper delivered the big go-ahead single in the seventh inning of East’s game-one victory. Xander Bauler also doubled in the contest and picked up the win in relief.

In game two, East jumped out to an early 3-0 lead before Washington rallied by scoring runs in the first five innings.

COLUMBUS 12, JESUP 11: Waterloo Columbus plated a run in the bottom of the eighth inning en route to a thrilling extra-inning victory over Jesup.

Alex Feldman led Columbus with three hits, three runs scored and two RBIs out of the leadoff position. Patrick Steele, Carter Gallagher, Connor Knudtson, Josh Merrifield and Joe Dunlay added two-hit games for a Columbus team that tallied 16 hits.

Cole Oberbroeckling finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Jesup’s attack.