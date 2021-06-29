 Skip to main content
Max Jung-Goldberg drives in 7 in Bucks' win
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Max Jung-Goldberg drives in 7 in Bucks' win

Waterloo Bucks logo

WATERLOO – Max Jung-Goldberg homered twice and drove in seven runs as the Waterloo Bucks celebrated a big night with a 15-4 win over the Bismark Larks Tuesday at Riverfront Stadium in Northwoods League action.

On a night the Bucks clinched the first-half Great Plains East sub-division first half title, Waterloo exploded for 18 hits to earn a two-game split with the Larks.

Jung-Goldberg hit his first blast in the third, a three-run shot to right. In the fourth, Jung-Goldberg had a two-run single as part of a six-run inning. Then, Jung-Goldberg capped off his night with a two-run shot to center.

The redshirt sophomore from the University of San Diego has now driven in 22 runs in 23 games while batting .326 with a .811 OPS. Jung-Goldberg is currently riding a seven-game hit streak.

Garrett McGowan, Josh Kasevich, Mike Campagna, Cameron Repetti and Liam Critchett all had multiple hits in the game. Chris Seng, Jalen Smith, McGowan, Kasevich, Jung-Goldberg, Campagna and Critchett all scored twice.

Blake Corsentino worked six innings allowing three hits and three earned runs to earn his second win of the season.

Waterloo clinched the first-half championship when the La Crosse Loggers lost 8-1 to the Mankato Moondogs.

The title comes with seven games left in the first half and earns the Bucks a berth in the 2021 Northwoods League playoffs. It also guarantees Waterloo at least one home playoff game.

The Bucks (19-9) return to action Wednesday at Rochester in a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. 

