Mankato rolls past Waterloo in Northwoods League action

WATERLOO – The Mankato MoonDogs used three big innings to produce an 11-8 win over the Waterloo Bucks in Northwoods League action Thursday at Riverfront Stadium.

Mankato scored four times in the second, three in the third and put the Bucks away with a four-run fifth. The loss dropped Waterloo, the first-half Great Plains East Division champions to 0-3 in the second half.

Garrett McGowan went 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs for Waterloo, while Max Jung-Goldberg socked his third home run of the season.

Josh Kasevich was 3-for-4, and Chris Seng scored three times for the Bucks.

Waterloo hosts Mankato against tonight at 6:35 p.m.

