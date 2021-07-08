Mankato rolls past Waterloo in Northwoods League action

STAFF REPORT
WATERLOO – The Mankato MoonDogs used three big innings to produce an 11-8 win over the Waterloo Bucks in Northwoods League action Thursday at Riverfront Stadium.
Mankato scored four times in the second, three in the third and put the Bucks away with a four-run fifth. The loss dropped Waterloo, the first-half Great Plains East Division champions to 0-3 in the second half.
Garrett McGowan went 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs for Waterloo, while Max Jung-Goldberg socked his third home run of the season.
Josh Kasevich was 3-for-4, and Chris Seng scored three times for the Bucks.
Waterloo hosts Mankato against tonight at 6:35 p.m.
