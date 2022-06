WATERLOO – The Mankato Moondogs used a big first inning and rode it to a 11-5 Northwoods League victory over the Waterloo Bucks Monday at Riverfront Stadium.

Mankato scored five times in the first and lead 9-5 after five.

Ryan Guardino homered and had two hits for Waterloo. Colin Casperbauer and Jalen Martinez each collected two hits for the Bucks.

Sean Ross, Kai Roberts, Brendan Hord and Orlando Salinas all drove in two or more runs for the Moondogs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0