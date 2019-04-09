WAVERLY — Luther College banged out 10 hits and four Norse pitchers held Wartburg College to five hits as Luther completed a three-game season sweep of the Knights Tuesday with an 8-3 victory at Hertel Field.
The loss was Wartburg’s sixth straight as a program that graduated 25 seniors in the past two seasons is admittedly going through growing pains against more veteran American Rivers Conference opponents.
“It has been a struggle,” Knights head coach Joel Holst said. “It is kind of hard to find the words of what we are going through. But our guys have been sticking together. We have gone through the early part of conference season against the best teams, to be honest with you, in terms of seniors and veteran-types of teams.”
Luther (14-11 overall, 7-2 ARC) jumped out quickly in the first as Kelby Johnson laced the first pitch of the game down the left-field line for a double. Jake Halverson followed with a walk and a double steal set up back-to-back sacrifice flies by Luke Plunkett and Trent Athmann that made it 2-0.
Unlike a week ago when the Norse swept Wartburg in Decorah, blanking the Knights in both ends of a doubleheader, Wartburg showed a little pushback Tuesday.
With one out in the second, Tyler Hovick smashed his fourth home run of the season, an opposite field shot over the right field wall. Collin Guinn followed with a walk, and Parker Ridge singled. Then with two outs, No. 9 hitter Jarod Harris delivered a run-scoring single to left to tie the game at 2-all.
“Offensively, we haven’t been doing that,” Holst said. “We have been getting behind and not finding a way to come back. We will take any of the little things right now.”
However, Luther took the lead for good in the fourth when Plunkett scored on an error to start a two-run inning. Jake Halverson had an RBI single in the seventh to make it 5-2, and Johnson socked a two-run double in the top of the ninth that made it 7-2.
After Wartburg got its two in the second, Norse pitchers Calvin Brinda and Tyler Boesel worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing just one baserunner. Johnson and Halverson each had two hits to lead the Norse offensively, while Athmann had three hits in addition to his sacrifice fly.
Wartburg’s other run came on Tyler Nunemaker’s first home run of the season to right center.
“We are in struggle mode right now,” Holst continued. “It is a program that is not used to struggling and that is exactly where we are right now. We have to find a way to get it turned around here, and we will just keep working at it.”
Luther 8, Wartburg 3
Luther 200 200 103 — 8 10 0
Wartburg 020 000 001 — 3 5 2
Nate Loch, Calvin Brinda (2), Tyler Boesel (5), John Colucci III (8) and Luke Plunkett. Brady Kraus, Aaron Eybers (5), Matthew Milewski (8) and Joey Baumann, Robert Primrose (9). WP — Brinda (1-0). LP — Kraus (1-2). Save — Colucci III (1). 2B — Lut: Johnson 2. HR — War: Hovick, Nunemaker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.