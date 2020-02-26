Looking back at Tuesday's national sports news: Leading off

The NFL Players Association's executive committee voted 6-5 against the contract on Friday, and the 32 player reps postponed any action while seeking a meeting with the league. Those player reps also must vote on the deal before the entire NFLPA membership does so.

That could happen later this week, but there still are some issues of contention between the two sides — enough to cause Tuesday's meeting to last more than three hours. The current collective bargaining agreement expires in March 2021, but the owners are eager to get a new contract in place as soon as possible. That would enable them to begin looking toward new, lucrative broadcast deals, with a decade of labor peace assured.

The NFL's video review system for pass interference calls could be scrapped after one season.

An offseason survey by the powerful competition committee, which recommends rules adjustments, shows strong opposition to the system installed last year.

The biggest complaint is that subjectivity has been added to the equation, which many owners believe has handcuffed officials. Several owners, as well as coaches, general managers and, of course, players, complained about inconsistencies in the calls. Rarely were calls on the field overturned when challenged.