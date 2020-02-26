Looking back at Tuesday's national sports news: Leading off

Baseball
- New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has an elbow injury that requires Tommy John surgery.
The team said Tuesday the 26-year-old right-hander has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament, a development that means the two-time All-Star will miss all of 2020 after being sidelined for nearly all of 2019.
Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek will operate Thursday in New York.
Left-hander James Paxton already was projected to miss the first two months of the season following back surgery on Feb. 5. Domingo Germán must serve the final 63 games of an 81-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. He is eligible to return June 5, barring any postponements.
Severino's injury leaves the AL East favorites with a rotation of newly signed ace Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and two openings. The usual recovery time for Tommy John surgery is a year or more.
“I don’t want to sugarcoat the fact that being without Sevy, that’s a blow, but it doesn’t change our expectations and what we’re truly capable of,” manager Aaron Boone said. “So, no, nothing changes.”
Basketball
- Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons will miss at least two more weeks with nerve issues in his lower back.
The All-Star played just a few minutes in Saturday's loss to Milwaukee before leaving with the back injury. He will undergo daily treatment for his nerve impingement and be evaluated in two weeks.
The Sixers are 36-22 as they head down the stretch without one of their best players. They are 27-2 but just 9-20 at home — and leave this week for a four-game West Coast trip that starts Sunday.
The 23-year-old Simmons averaged 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 54 games.
You have free articles remaining.
Shake Milton started at point guard for Simmons in Monday's victory over Atlanta. Shooting guard Josh Richardson also played the point and both players will be needed again when the Sixers play Wednesday at Cleveland.
Football
- After nearly four hours of meetings between players union representatives and members of the NFL's negotiating committee Tuesday in Indianapolis, many questions remained.
Mainly, what's next?
They got together to hash out their differences in a new labor agreement the owners approved last week. Both sides left the hotel without comment, though NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy issued a statement saying: "The meeting has just concluded and out of respect for the process, we're not going to have any further comment at this time. "
The NFL Players Association's executive committee voted 6-5 against the contract on Friday, and the 32 player reps postponed any action while seeking a meeting with the league. Those player reps also must vote on the deal before the entire NFLPA membership does so.
That could happen later this week, but there still are some issues of contention between the two sides — enough to cause Tuesday's meeting to last more than three hours. The current collective bargaining agreement expires in March 2021, but the owners are eager to get a new contract in place as soon as possible. That would enable them to begin looking toward new, lucrative broadcast deals, with a decade of labor peace assured.
- The NFL's video review system for pass interference calls could be scrapped after one season.
An offseason survey by the powerful competition committee, which recommends rules adjustments, shows strong opposition to the system installed last year.
The biggest complaint is that subjectivity has been added to the equation, which many owners believe has handcuffed officials. Several owners, as well as coaches, general managers and, of course, players, complained about inconsistencies in the calls. Rarely were calls on the field overturned when challenged.
The league extended video review to pass interference after the Los Angeles Rams benefited from a non-call in the NFC title game against the New Orleans Saints following the 2018 season.
The survey shows that bringing back for 2020 the video reviews on such calls (and non-calls) is opposed by 17 of 22 teams that responded to the survey. As for making the rule permanent, 21 are against and eight in favor.
The committee will have more meetings before presenting its recommendations to the full ownership in late March in Palm Beach, Florida. Three-quarters of the owners, 24 out of 32, are required to pass any rules.