Basketball
- Iowa guard Isaiah Moss has submitted his name in the NCAA transfer portal, joining forward Tyler Cook as starters expected to leave the program.
The Hawkeyes announced on Thursday that Moss, who played 102 games at Iowa after redshirting one season, intends to transfer. Moss started all 35 games for Iowa last season. He ranked fifth on the team in scoring with 9.2 points per game, second with 32 steals and fourth with 62 assists.
Baseball
- The Waterloo Bucks have announced that 1972 Olympic gold medalist Dan Gable will be the featured speaker at the July 16 Northwoods League All-Star Game banquet on July 15 at the Cedar Valley Sports Plex.
Tickets for the two-day all-star game festivities went on sale Wednesday.
Advance tickets are $45 and corporate tables of eight are available for $350.
For more information, contact Jessica Fergesen at jfergesen@kernels.com or (319) 896-7608.
Basketball
- Iowa State women's basketball guard Ashley Joens was selected to participate in the 2019 USA Women's U19 World Cup Team trials.
Joens was among 30 athletes to receive an invite. Trials to select the 12-member team will be held May 16-19 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Training camp will follow July 5-19, with the U19 World Cup competition taking place July 20-28 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Miscellaneous
- Hawkeye Community College has announced a number of signings for its athletic programs.
Christine Holman, a 2014 graduate of Cedar Falls, and Dubuque Hempstead senior Kassidy Gerken have signed a letter of intents to join the Hawkeye Community College women's bowling team for the 2019-20 season.
Holman holds a three-game series high score of 630, and a single game high score of 240 while Gerken is a two-time state qualifier and four-year letterwinner for the Mustangs.
Hawkeye also added Zion Jones, Jayden Clark, Jackson Kneeland and Ethan Cook from the Waterloo Career Center Gaming Club along with Brian Lipsey of Alabama to its Esports team, and Mediapolis' Gage McElhinney to its shooting team.
Golf
- Northern Iowa sophomore women's golfer Anne Gradoville has been selected as a recipient of the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Good Neighbor Award announced Wednesday by the conference office.
Gradoville is a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and volunteers her time with the UNI Dance Marathon. She is an active member of the National Student Speech Language Hearing Association and serves as a Pen Pal with local elementary students. She also helps with community outreach as a part of Active Bystander Training where Gradoville works with local bars to train bartenders how to react when they witness sexual assault.
Gradoville is a Communications Sciences and Disorders major with a 3.97 cumulative grade-point average.
