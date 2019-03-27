Baseball
- Former Cedar Falls High standout Connor Schultz was named Big East Conference Pitcher of the Week Tuesday.
Schultz, a sophomore at Butler, fired eight innings of two-hit ball with seven strikeouts Sunday in a 9-2 victory over Valparaiso. He is now 4-0 on the mound this season with a 1.49 ERA.
- The Waterloo Bucks are accepting nominations for their inaugural All-Star Manufacturer Team that will honor 10 individuals who work in the manufacturing industry June 23 before a Northwoods League game against Eau Claire.
Nominations will be accepted until May 10. Forms are available at the Bucks’ offices or online at www.waterloobucks.com. For more information, call (319) 232-0500.
Baseball/softball
- Waterloo Leisure Services has openings remaining for its USSSA, Optimist AA and Optimist AAA baseball and softball leagues.
For more information, call (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org.
Basketball
- Former University of Northern Iowa basketball player Brent Carmichael’s JUCO College Basketball Showcase is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 at the PepsiCo Recreation Center at Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill.
The showcase provides unsigned high school basketball players an opportunity to demonstrate their skills in front of numerous junior college coaches.
Registration deadline is April 2. For more information, call (940) 368-9666 or email championsbball4u@gmail.com.
Cross country
- Dike-New Hartford’s Seth Wibben has signed to compete in cross country and track and field for Hawkeye Community College next season.
Wibben was 44th at the 2017 Iowa state cross country championships and last season he placed 13th at the North Iowa Cedar League meet.
Soccer
- Hawkeye Community College has signed Charlotte Chalder of Preston, England, to compete for the RedTails’ women’s soccer team.
“I am really excited to have signed a player of Charlotte’s caliber. She’s a dynamic and technical player that I really can’t wait to work with,” said HCC head coach Robbie Carroll.
