Baseball
- University of Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller has agreed to a contract amendment runs through 2024.
In his five seasons as the Hawkeyes’ head coach, Heller has averaged 34.6 wins per season and led Iowa to its first Big Ten tournament title and two trips to the NCAA regionals. The Hawkeyes also won the silver medal at the 2017 World University Games.
Football
- Waterloo West High School is inviting any former Wahawk players to the Aug. 31 home-opening game against Mason City at Memorial Stadium.
All alumni who plan to attend are asked to call the West High Athletic Office at (319) 433-2708 so they can be recognized during the game.
- Single-game tickets for 2018 University of Northern Iowa home football games went on sale Friday.
Prices start at $10 for most games with group discounts available for purchases of 10 or more tickets. Season ticket packages are also available, beginning at $79.
Tickets can be purchased online at unipanthers.com, in person at the UNItix office on campus or by calling (319) 273-4849.
Golf
- The annual UNI Men’s Basketball Alumni and Friends Golf Outing is Thursday, Sept. 6 at Red Carpet Golf in Waterloo.
The event begins with lunch at 11:30 a.m. followed by golf at 12:30 p.m. and a steak dinner after play is complete. Entry fee is $125, which includes green fees and cart. The field is limited to 144 golfers.
To register, call Red Carpet Golf at (319) 235-1242.
Wrestling
- Hall of Fame wrestling coach Jim Miller will present a program entitled “Sustained Success” Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. in the Student Center on the Upper Iowa campus.
Miller coached for 37 years, including 22 at Wartburg where he compiled a dual record of 413-34 with 21 consecutive Iowa Conference championships and 10 NCAA team titles. Now retired from coaching, Miller won national Division III Coach of the Year honors five times and is a member of eight halls of fame.
