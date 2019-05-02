Baseball
- The Waterloo Bucks have announced the 1972 Olympic gold medalist Dan gable will be the fgeatured speaker at the 2019 Northwoods League all-star game banquet on July 15 at the Cedar Valley Sports Plex.
The game is set for July 16.
Tickets for the two-day Northwoods League all-star game festivities went on Sale Wednesday.Tickets for the banquet will include a plated dinner, recognition program of the 2019 all-stars and Gable's address.
Advance tickets are $45 and corporate tables of eight are available for $350.
For more information, contact Jessica Fergesen at jfergesen@kernels.com or (319) 896-7608.
Basketball
- Iowa State women's basketball guard Ashley Joens was selected to participate in the 2019 USA Women's U19 World Cup Team trials. Invitations were issued by the USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team Committee, chaired by George Washington University head coach Jennifer Rizzotti.
Joens was among 30 athletes to receive an invite. Trials to select the 12-member team will be held May 16-19 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Training camp will follow July 5-19, with the U19 World Cup competition taking place July 20-28 in Bangkok, Thailand.
Bowling
- Christine Holman, a 2014 graduate of Cedar Falls, and Dubuque Hempstead senior Kassidy Gerken have signed a letter of intents to join the Hawkeye Community College women's bowling team for the 2019-20 season.
Holman holds a three-game series high score of 630, and a single game high score of 240,
Gerken is a two-time state qualifier and four-year letterwinner for the Mustangs.
Golf
- Northern Iowa sophomore women's golfer Anne Gradoville has been selected as a recipient of the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Good Neighbor Award announced Wednesday by the conference office.
In an effort to honor the achievements of exceptional student-athletes, the conference awards the State Farm MVC Good Neighbor Award to one student-athlete from each school who has demonstrated good citizenship through good sportsmanship and significant community service.
Gradoville is a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and volunteers her time with the UNI Dance Marathon. She is an active member of the National Student Speech Language Hearing Association and serves as a Pen Pal with local elementary students. She also helps with community outreach as a part of Active Bystander Training where Gradoville works with local bars to train bartenders how to react when they witness sexual assault.
Gradoville is a Communications Sciences and Disorders major with a 3.97 cumulative grade point average.
