Baseball
- The Waterloo Bucks, in conjunction with the Northwoods League, have announced that Riverfront Stadium will host the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star game next season.
The annual event will be returning to Waterloo for the first time since 1996.
“What a better way to celebrate the Bucks’ 25th season by hosting the 25th Northwoods League All-Star game,” Bucks’ general manager Dan Corbin said. “We are excited and honored to partner with the league office to bring this grand event to the Cedar Valley and preparations are already under way.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to showcase the top talent from the world’s largest organized baseball league to our community, and showcase our community to players, parents, professional scouts and fans from throughout the United States.”
Details of the event, which includes a banquet honoring the all-star players, a Home Run Derby, and the game itself, will be released in the coming months.
“The Northwoods League is very excited to return to Riverfront Stadium, the site of its 2nd Annual All-Star game, for the League’s 25th All-Star Game,” NWL president Gary Hoover said.
Golf
- The 2018 West High Golf Outing at Red Carpet Golf is still accepting participants for its Aug. 9th event. The four-person best shot with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start is limited to the first 144 players and is $75 per person, which includes lunch, green fees, social hour and dinner.
For more information or to enter, contact Red Carpet Golf at (319) 235-1242.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.