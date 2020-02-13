Local, area sports briefs

Football

Several members of the Waterloo East football team signed letters of intent recently.

Dakota Albright and Tyrell Newman (Ellsworth Community College), Aidan Ernst, LaKey Martin, Ta’Darius Sykes and Christian Zearing (Mount Marty College) and Dylan Reyes (Iowa Western Community College).

Basketball

Iowa junior Luka Garza has been named one of the 12 semifinalists for the Oscar Robertson Trophy and one of 30 players listed for the Naismith College Player of the Year Award.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Robertson is awarded annual to the most outstanding men’s college basketball player by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

The 6-foot-11, 260-pound Garza ranks first nationally with 10 20-point/10-rebound games, fourth in scoring (23.1), third in points per 40 minutes played (30.2) and 13th in double-doubles (13).

Baseball

Wartburg College has been picked to finish tied for fifth in an American Rivers Conference preseason poll.

The Knights are coming off a 13-26 season which included a 9-15 conference mark.