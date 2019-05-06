{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

  • For the first time since 2009, the Wartburg College softball team has qualified for the Division III postseason.

The Knights (26-11) were awarded an at-large berth Monday to an NCAA regional at St. Thomas.

Wartburg will make its ninth postseason appearance when it faces Wisconsin-Eau Claire (26-11-1) in a first-round game on Thursday. The Blugolds and Knights have not met since 2004, a Wartburg 8-0 victory.

Baseball

  • For the second consecutive week, Iowa infielder Brendan Sher has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the Big Ten announced Monday.

Sher helped the Hawkeyes go 3-1 during the week, while hitting .538 (7-for-13) with a .600 on-base percentage. He had a triple and four runs scored in four games.

On the strength of its six straight series wins, including taking two of three games from No. 18 UC Irvine last weekend at Duane Banks Field, the Iowa baseball team has made its debut in the top 25 rankings.

The Hawkeyes come in at No. 24 by D1Baseball.com -- the program's first ranking by D1Baseball.com since the 2015 season when Iowa climbed as high as 14th. 

