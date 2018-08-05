CHICAGO (AP) — Jon Lester offered no clues. When it comes to his mid-summer swoon, there’s only one thing for the veteran left-hander to do.
“Figure it out. A little rut right now,” he said. “Keep grinding.”
Lester was hit hard again and the San Diego Padres also battered Chicago’s bullpen on their way to a 10-6 victory over the Cubs on Sunday.
Cory Spangenberg put San Diego ahead to stay with a tiebreaking double off Carl Edwards Jr. (3-2) with two outs in the eighth inning. Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer and Travis Jankowski added a two-run single in the Padres’ four-run ninth against Randy Rosario.
Renfroe finished with three RBIs, helping the last-place Padres salvage a split of the four-game series after they blew a 5-1 lead in the finale.
Lester was tagged for five runs and eight hits in five innings. The All-Star left-hander was 10-2 with a 2.18 ERA after beating the Dodgers on June 26, but has a 6.81 ERA in seven starts since that win in Los Angeles.
“I can’t tell you from the view behind the plate or from center field, but stuff kept getting better in the game,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “That’s what I saw.”
One of the biggest problems for Lester has been the long ball, and it hurt him again on Sunday. Freddy Galvis golfed a leadoff drive just over the wall in left in the second, and Franmil Reyes opened the fourth with a massive shot to center that traveled an estimated 477 feet for baseball’s fifth-longest homer this season, according to Statcast.
The 34-year-old Lester has allowed at least one homer in each of his last seven starts. Getting him back on track could be the biggest key for Chicago as it tries to hold off Milwaukee in the NL Central.
“Just got to be better,” Lester said.
ROCKIES 5, BREWERS 4 (11): Nolan Arenado hit a go-ahead homer with two outs in the 11th inning and Colorado beat Milwaukee Brewers thanks to an overturned replay review.
Arenado’s 29th homer of the season came off Brewers closer Corey Knebel (2-2) and helped the Rockies avoid a sweep, giving them a sigh of relief after finishing an otherwise tough Midwest trip losers of five of seven.
CARDINALS 2, PIRATES 1: St. Louis’ Jack Flaherty (5-6) allowed three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in six innings and Matt Carpenter hit a solo home run in the fifth inning — his career-high 29th of the season. Jedd Gyorko singled to drive in a run later in the fifth for the Cardinals.
American League
TWINS 6, ROYALS 5: Jake Cave hit his first career grand slam and closer Fernando Rodney survived a chaotic ninth inning as Minnesota beat Kansas City.
WHITE SOX 8, RAYS 7: Daniel Palka hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Chicago White Sox completed their first three-game sweep in a year. Palka had struck out in each of his first four at-bats.
