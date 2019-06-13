Basketball
- Former Duke basketball player Zion Williamson filed suit against Miami marketing company Prime Sports in a North Carolina federal court Thursday, saying the company should terminate the agreement Williamson signed with it because the contract was in violation of the state’s agent laws.
The lawsuit’s filing was first reported by ESPN.
According to the suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of N.C., Williamson signed a marketing deal with Prime Sports president Gina Ford on April 20. That agreement, to pursue branding and endorsement opportunities on Williamson’s behalf, included a clause saying it could not be terminated for five years.
Williamson, expected to be the No. 1 pick in this month’s NBA draft, has since signed with CAA Sports for representation in NBA contract negotiations and marketing.
Prime Sports claims Williamson owes $100 million for breaking their agreement.
But Williamson’s attorneys say the agreement with Prime Sports is null and void because it wasn’t in accordance with N.C.’s Uniform Athlete-Agent Act.
They say neither Prime Sports nor Ford were registered agents in North Carolina or with the National Basketball Players Association, the union that represents NBA players.
Baseball
- Babe Ruth is not necessarily through setting records.
On Saturday, he will try to break one of his own when a game-worn Yankees road jersey from the late 1920s is auctioned off at Yankee Stadium, part of a large trove of Ruth items, most (but not the jersey) consigned by his family.
For now, the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia on record is a 1920 Ruth jersey that went for just more than $4.4 million in 2012. That record could fall this weekend.
“It’s a superlative piece of American history, not just sports history,” David Hunt, president of Hunt Auctions, said at the Stadium on Thursday. “It embodies everything about baseball history, about collecting, iconic people, pop culture, you name it.”
The uniform, which was consigned by a collector, is unusual in having the word “YANKEES” across the front, the only era in franchise history in which that word appeared as part of the standard uniform.
The Yankees did not start wearing numbers on their backs until 1929. There is the faint outline — not visible to the naked eye — of a No. 3 on the back of the jersey, but it was removed at some point.
- U.S. prosecutors said Thursday that one suspect in the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz is believed to be wanted in Pennsylvania for attempted homicide, while the father of another suspect said his son belongs to a notorious Dominican gang of drug-dealing hitmen.
Berks County District Attorney John Adams said he believes Luis Rivas-Clase to be the suspect wanted for a Reading, Pennsylvania, shooting in April 2018, although confirmation would have to come through a fingerprint match.
Pennsylvania authorities have released a mug shot of Rivas-Clase that strongly resembles the suspect in an image provided by Dominican authorities, who provided the same name but without the hyphen listed in U.S. court documents.
Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. Dominican officials announced Wednesday that they had detained the suspected gunman and five accomplices. Ortiz is now in a Boston hospital recovering from surgery in both the Dominican Republic and Boston.
Later Thursday, Dominican authorities brought in the five suspects from Wednesday along with a handful of additional suspects, including a woman. The nine were rushed to the court in a police pickup truck accompanied heavily armed police for their first appearance, during which charges will be presented against them so they can continue to be held.
Ortiz's family said Thursday that he is still an intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. "He continues to heal and make progress. David will continue to recover in the ICU and future updates on his condition will be provided when necessary," a statement said.
