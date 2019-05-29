Football
- Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is joining Arizona State coach Herm Edwards' staff as a special adviser.
The school announced the hiring on Tuesday. Lewis spent 16 seasons coaching the Bengals and is the franchise's all-time wins leader with 131. He led Cincinnati to seven playoff appearances, including five straight from 2011-15, and four division titles.
The Bengals fired Lewis following a 6-10 season in 2018.
Lewis was represented by current Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson, a former agent. His daughter, Whitney, went to school there.
The 60-year-old Lewis previously was the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens from 1996-2001 and helped lead them to a Super Bowl victory in 2000. He also worked as an assistant coach with the Washington Redskins and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Baseball
- A Honus Wagner baseball card has been sold privately for $1.2 million.
SCP Auctions in Southern California says the 1909-11 T206 card was graded in Good 2 condition on a scale of 1 to 10 by Professional Sports Authenticator. The auction house says this example of the Wagner card sold twice before at auction, garnering $657,250 in 2014 and $776,750 in 2016.
SCP Auctions president David Kohler says it's "a truly remarkable amount" for a card rated as Good 2 condition. He says it's "only a matter of time" before any graded card in even lower condition will bring $1 million.
You have free articles remaining.
Wagner, a shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates at the turn of the 20th century, was said to be upset about his likeness being used on a tobacco product. He refused American Tobacco Co.'s request for permission to use his image, which led the company to end production of his card almost as soon as it started.
Only a few dozen examples of the famed Wagner card are known to exist and just six have ever been graded higher by PSA than the one that sold this week.
- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera was placed on administrative leave Tuesday by Major League Baseball, a day after his arrest in a domestic violence case at an Atlantic City casino.
Herrera was arrested Monday night on an assault charge at the Golden Nugget Casino.
Police said they were called on a report of a domestic assault and found a 20-year-old woman "with visible signs of injury to her arms and neck," which they said were caused by Herrera, whom they described as her boyfriend.
The 27-year-old, whose full name is David Odúbel Herrera, was released on a summons pending a municipal court date on June 17.
The NL East-leading Phillies did not play on Memorial Day following a seven-game road trip. The team told Herrera not to report to the club while he's on leave.
MLB and the players' association agreed to a domestic violence policy in 2015, giving Commissioner Rob Manfred the right to investigate and impose discipline. If discipline is warranted, a paid leave can be converted to a suspension without pay.
The Phillies issued a statement Tuesday saying they support the joint agreement covering domestic violence.
"This morning we were made aware of an alleged incident involving Odúbel Herrera," the statement read. "Upon receiving this information, we immediately reported the incident to Major League Baseball, which has informed us that Herrera has been placed on administrative leave."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.