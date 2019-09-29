Baseball
- Major league batters finished with 6,776 home runs, shattering the previous record of 6,105 set two years ago.
Dominic Smith hit the final long ball of the season, a three-run drive in the 11th inning Sunday off Atlanta’s Grant Dayton that lifted the New York Mets over the NL East champion Braves 7-6.
Oakland’s Steven Piscotty started the barrage on March 20 in Tokyo against Seattle’s Marco Gonzales, the sixth batter of the season.
This year’s total was 11% above the old record and 21% higher than last year’s total of 5,585.
Minnesota hit three home runs Sunday to set the big league team record with 307, one more than the Yankees. The previous mark of 267 was set last year by New York. This year’s Yankees became the first team with 14 players reaching double-digits in home runs.
Strikeouts set a record for the 12th consecutive season at 42,823, up 4% from 41,207 last year and 33% from 32,189 in 2007. A year after strikeouts exceeded hits for the time, the gap was ever greater.
- Clint Hurdle’s booming voice and unrelenting optimism helped shake the Pittsburgh Pirates out of two decades of misery. His charisma gave the moribund franchise an identity, one that reconnected the club with a fan base worn down by a generation of losing.
Yet over the years, as the core that led the team to three straight playoff berths from 2013-15 vanished with trades, retirement and the pursuit of financial riches elsewhere, that optimism started to fly in the face of reality. Pittsburgh fell off the pace after winning 98 games in 2015, and as players shuffled in and out, the giddiness of those three intoxicating years of contention faded.
When Hurdle arrived for work Sunday for Pittsburgh’s regular season finale against Cincinnati, the Pirates were assured of their worst record since 2011, his first year on the job.
Calling it “an extremely difficult decision,” Pirates general manager Neal Huntington fired Hurdle in the final hours of a disappointing year, putting an abrupt end to a partnership that guided Pittsburgh back to relevance. The Pirates finished 69-93, including 25-48 since the All-Star break.
- Steve Blass ended his 60-year professional relationship with the Pirates on Sunday when the former pitcher and longtime analyst called his final game.
Blass joined the organization in 1960 as an amateur free agent from Farms Village, Connecticut. He reached the majors in 1964 and went on to play for the Pirates for 10 seasons, the high point coming in 1971 when he threw a complete game in Game 7 of the World Series to push Pittsburgh past Baltimore for the title.
Trevor Williams stepped off the mound before throwing his first pitch so both the players and the crowd could acknowledge Blass. The players turned toward the broadcast booth high above home plate again during the seventh-inning stretch.
The Pirates announced Saturday that Blass will be in the inaugural class of the franchise’s Hall of Fame next year.
Football
- Chris Ash’s tenure as Rutgers coach is over after three-plus seasons that resulted in only three Big Ten victories.
Athletic director Pat Hobbs announced Sunday that Ash had been fired four games into his fourth season, with the Scarlet Knights showing little progress. Rutgers (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) was embarrassed 52-0 by Michigan on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights went 1-11 last season and have not won a Big Ten game since 2017, losing 14 straight to conference foes and 16 in a row to Power Five teams.
The 45-year-old Ash posted an 8-32 record, including a 3-26 mark in the conference Rutgers joined in 2014, two years before Ash was hired.
Hobbs also announced offensive coordinator John McNulty has been fired and tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Rutgers will host Maryland on Saturday.
