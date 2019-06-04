Baseball
- Andrew McCutchen tore his ACL in a rundown and will miss the rest of the season, causing the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies to again reshuffle their outfield.
McCutchen hurt his left knee during Monday night's game against San Diego and an MRI revealed the injury.
"It's not the news I wanted to hear," McCutchen said Tuesday.
McCutchen said he hopes to be OK for opening day next season. Manager Gabe Kapler said he didn't have the date for McCutchen's surgery.
"I just need to take the steps I need to take to get myself back and ready for next year," he said.
The 32-year-old McCutchen was hitting .256 with 10 home runs, 29 RBIs and an NL-high 43 walks. The 2013 NL MVP was in the first season of a $50 million, three-year contract.
McCutchen had been on the injured list only once before, back in 2014 when he starred for Pittsburgh.
"It's really disappointing. Andrew has not just been a catalyst at the top of the lineup but also in our clubhouse," Kapler said.
- Los Angeles city prosecutors have decided to defer prosecution of Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias for a May 13 domestic violence arrest.
The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office says Urias will instead be summoned to a hearing and told no action will be taken as long as he doesn't commit acts of violence against anyone for a year.
The Los Angeles Times reports city prosecutors also said Monday that Urias must successfully complete a 52-week domestic violence counseling program.
The prosecutor's office says it's deferring prosecution because the alleged victim had no physical injury and never indicated to police or witnesses that she believed she was a victim, and because Urias has no prior record of criminal conduct.
Major League Baseball placed Urias on administrative leave for a week after the incident and said its own investigation is continuing.
Hockey
- The Boston Bruins reached the Stanley Cup Final despite a run of regular-season injuries that prevented anyone on the roster from playing all 82 games.
Now comes the real test.
The Bruins are preparing for Game 5 against the St. Louis Blues without captain and No. 1 defenseman Zdeno Chara, who did not return after he was hit in the face by a deflected puck on Monday night. The St. Louis Blues won 4-2 to even the series at two games apiece.
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy offered no update on Chara's condition after arriving in Boston on Tuesday except to say the 2009 Norris Trophy winner was on his way to see a doctor. The fact that Chara returned for the third period wearing a full face shield — and never got back on the ice — suggests it is more than the lost tooth or busted lip that usually only keeps a hockey player out long enough to get it stitched up.
"Right now, I've got nothing," Cassidy said. "But we don't play for two more days."
