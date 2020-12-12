Leading off

Baseball
- The winning bidder on over $1 million worth of memorabilia from a recent auction of Johnny Bench’s personal collection is returning the items to the Hall of Fame catcher, with whom he’s been friends since 1967.
Businessman Alan Horwitz, a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers who sits courtside at home games wearing his Sixth Man jersey, successfully bid for Bench’s 1975 and ‘76 World Series rings last month. He also bought the catcher’s 1970 and ‘72 NL MVP awards, 1968 NL rookie of the year award, 1969 All-Star Game bat and several of Bench’s 10 Gold Glove awards.
Horwitz said he and Bench first met during Christmas vacation before Bench took over catching duties for the Cincinnati Reds beginning with the 1967 season.
“After that, for the next 16 seasons, I met Johnny at every spring training in Tampa, and along with his fans, watched him play at All-Star Games, World Series games, and of course witnessed his Hall of Fame Induction,” Horwitz said in a statement. “When I learned of the auction of Johnny’s memorabilia I felt compelled to participate, with the goal to return some of the items to the Bench family and Johnny’s fans.”
Bench, who turned 73 this week, told The Associated Press in October that he planned to use the auction proceeds to fund his youngest sons’ college educations.
Hockey
- Former Waterloo Black Hawks goaltender Logan Stein is a member of the United States National Junior Team currently preparing for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, which will begin on Christmas Day in Edmonton, Alberta.
Stein’s selection means that at least one Black Hawk will have represented the U.S. during the event in seven of the eight most recent annual competitions. Last winter, former forward Jack Drury played for the U.S. squad. Other alumni who have been participants in that time include Mikey Anderson, Dylan Samberg, Brock Boeser, Ian McCoshen, Vinnie Hinostroza, and Zach Stepan.
Stein has the distinction of being just the second Black Hawks goalie picked for the National Junior Team by USA Hockey. The only other was Corwin Saurdiff in 1992. Stein is a freshman this season at Ferris State University.
As a Black Hawk during the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns, he produced a 28-12-1 mark in 47 regular season appearances.
Football
- Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game, cleanly kicking a pair of extra points for Vanderbilt in a 42-17 loss to Tennessee on Saturday.
The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt’s Southeastern Conference women’s soccer champs made both of her kicks, to the cheers of her teammates and family.
“This whole time has been if I can do it, if I’m good enough to do it,” Fuller said after the game. “It wasn’t if I was a girl or not. So that’s something I’ve really appreciated. At the end of the day, they treated me like an athlete and that’s the best I could ask for.”
Fuller got her historic chance with 1:50 left in the first quarter.
Listed second out of three available kickers on the depth chart, Fuller came out to try the extra point. The 6-foot-2 senior put the ball through the uprights to tie the game at 7 and celebrated by pulling her fist in before slapping high-fives with teammates.
