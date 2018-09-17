Soccer
- Northern Iowa junior forward Jordyn Rolli was named the offensive player of the week by the Missouri Valley Conference
Rolli scored her second game-winning goal of the season in the Panthers’ 1-0 win over Iowa State Sunday.
Rolli also scored the game winner in UNI’s win over Central Michigan on Sept. 2.
The Panthers look to defend their home field and start MVC action strong on Sunday against Loyola of Chicago.
Football
- A conversation meant to be in private is now public, and the record now shows Baylor University’s gut reaction was to not fire football coach Art Briles.
The lawyers representing 10 Jane Does against Baylor University proceed with their case that continues to include an increasing number of testimonies from school officials, and specifics the school does not want made public.
Last week in a Waco court, portions of Baylor board of regent member Phil Stewart’s testimony, which was taken on Aug. 22, was released.
His testimony re-confirms considerable dissension among board members about how to specifically handle the sexual assault allegations, the internal Title IX investigation conducted by the law firm of Pepper Hamilton, and the future of Briles.
Stewart testified, “I’m talking about there was a straw vote, and he survived that straw vote.”
Briles was fired on May 26, 2016. Part of Briles’ settlement with the school included a total sum of nearly $18 million.
Prior to his firing, the board met on May 12 with the Pepper Hamilton investigators in a meeting that Stewart said, “ … the presentation was orchestrated, staged to achieved desired results.”
Stewart said those results were the firings of Briles, and the dismissals of athletic director Ian McCaw and school President Ken Starr.
Stewart said no notes were allowed to be taken by the board during the presentation by the investigators. However, between the investigator’s presentation and the initial straw vote taken by the board, no new information was presented to the voting members.
In that time, school leaders changed their collective mind to fire Briles, but to retain both Starr and McCaw. The latter two eventually resigned.
- Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said he has sent letters and had conversations with families of players as a key step toward containing and repairing the scandal that led to his three-game suspension, a saga he describes as “a window in time I made an error.”
He acknowledged Monday that the program’s reputation has suffered and said he hopes more clarity about what happened will help mitigate the damage.
In what normally would have been a press conference about the week’s football game, the Ohio State coach met for nearly an hour with reporters who questioned him about his mismanagement of fired assistant Zach Smith and his resulting suspension after a university investigation.
“I think there was,” Meyer said when asked whether the program was damaged. He said the letters and talks with families of players were to assuage concerns that he turned his back on domestic violence allegations.
“The damage, I believe, is that we just went through a really hard time, and I made a mistake in helping a troubled employee, went too far in trying to help someone,” Meyer said.
- South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier says he regrets allowing his team to pile up 90 points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
SDSU set a school record for points in its 90-6 victory Saturday night. The Jackrabbits had 926 yards of total offense — just shy of a Football Championship Subdivision record.
Stiegelmeier in remarks after the game said he was excited about the win but disappointed in how he managed the game. He said he should have slowed his team down earlier and taken out all passing plays.
Stiegelmeier said he should have been more respectful toward Arkansas Pine-Bluff and apologized.
Baseball
- Christian Yelich has hit for the cycle for the second time this season, setting a major league record by doing it twice against one team.
The Milwaukee Brewers’ slugger completed his cycle Monday night with a sixth-inning triple against the Reds. Yelich also hit for the cycle when he went 6 for 6 on Aug. 29 in Cincinnati, making him the fifth player to accomplish the feat twice in one season — and first in Brewers history.
He became the first major leaguer to do it twice in one year against the same team.
The previous player with two cycles in one season was Aaron Hill in 2012.
Yelich singled in the first inning, doubled in the second, launched a two-run homer in the fifth and added a two-run triple in the sixth. With the Brewers nursing a large lead, he was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the eighth.
