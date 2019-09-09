Football
- The Jacksonville Jaguars’ hopes for stability at quarterback didn’t even last one quarter.
Nick Foles broke his left collarbone when Chris Jones hit him hard and landed on top of him as Foles threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark in the Jaguars’ 40-26 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Foles will have surgery Monday. He is expected to be put on injured reserve, which would make him ineligible to play again until Week 11 at the earliest.
It was one of two significant shoulder injuries in Jacksonville. The Chiefs lost star receiver Tyreek Hill after he landed on his shoulder in the first half, and Hill was taken to a hospital after the game for treatment.
Foles’ injury leaves rookie Gardner Minshew in line to start a big portion of Jacksonville’s season. Minshew played well after relieving Foles, but he won’t be the steady veteran presence the Jaguars were counting on.
Another big free agent signing, Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, departed with a groin injury against the Bills, a key moment in Buffalo’s rally to a 17-16 victory. The Jets also lost rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, with an ankle injury. Williams was in a walking boot after the game.
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had his right wrist X-rayed after Cleveland’s season-opening 43-13 flop against Tennessee. The X-rays were negative and Mayfield, who left with his wrist heavily taped, said he would be “all right.”
Basketball
- A relative of NBA star Kawhi Leonard has confirmed his sister is one of two women accused of robbing and killing an elderly woman at a Southern California casino.
The Riverside Press-Enterprise reports the aunt of 35-year-old Kimesha Williams confirmed Saturday that Williams is the sister of the Los Angeles Clippers forward.
Authorities say Williams and an accomplice followed an 84-year-old woman into a bathroom at Pechanga Resort Casino on Aug. 31, broke her skull and stole her purse. The victim died Wednesday.
A Riverside County sheriff’s investigator is asking a judge to keep Williams held without bail, saying she may flee and “has family that are well-off and could post her bail.”
Leonard attended high school in the area. He led the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA championship during the 2018-19 season before signing with the LA Clippers.
Baseball
- The Cubs’ shortstop depth could be stretched to extreme levels, pending the results of tests on Addison Russell.
Russell suffered a nasal bruise and was under examination for a potential concussion after getting beaned by a pitch from the Brewers’ Adrian Houser in the third inning of an 8-5 loss.
Russell accompanied the team on its flight to San Diego but was unavailable for comment, per rules regarding examinations for concussions. Russell, wearing a Forrest Gump jersey as part of the Cubs’ football-themed trip, talked to a few teammates after the game but will continue to undergo tests.
In a worst-case scenario, “it’s sub-optimal,” manager Joe Maddon said.
The Cubs are already without two-time All-Star shortstop Javier Baez, who could be ruled out for the remainder of the regular season. Baez was scheduled to be examined by a hand specialist Monday to determine how long he will be sidelined after an MRI revealed a hairline fracture of his left thumb.
