Basketball
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks won Most Valuable Player honors at the NBA Awards Monday.
The 24-year-old forward from Greece beat out Paul George of Oklahoma City and James Harden of Houston, who won last year.
Antetokounmpo earned All-NBA first-team honors this season, his sixth with the Bucks. He led the franchise to the best record in the regular season and the Bucks fell two games short of reaching the NBA Finals.
He averaged 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds. Tears rolled down his cheeks as he thanked his teammates during his speech.
Luka Doncic on Monday night received the Eddie Gottlieb Trophy as the NBA Rookie of the Year.
Doncic averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists last season for the 33-49 Mavericks, compared to Young’s averages of 19.1 points, 8.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds for the 29-53 Hawks.
Slovenia native Doncic joins Spain’s Paul Gasol (2002) as the only Rookie of the Year winners who didn’t play high school or college basketball in the United States.
- A former top Sacramento Kings executive was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison for siphoning $13.4 million from the team.
Jeffrey David, 44, the team's former chief revenue officer, pleaded guilty in December to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
David diverted the sponsorship payments of five companies to a bank account he controlled from October 2012 through July 2016, using the money to buy and remodel Southern California beachfront properties, pay for a private jet membership and pay off credit card bills.
- The NBA fined the New York Knicks $50,000 on Monday for violating media rules by not allowing the New York Daily News to cover one of the team's news conferences.
The Knicks held a news conference on Friday to introduce their new draft picks, sending out an advisory announcing the details to some media that cover the team but not to the Daily News. The Knicks have feuded with the tabloid for years over what the team feels is negative coverage, and Friday was not the first time the Daily News had been excluded from an event.
The Professional Basketball Writers Association and the Associated Press Sports Editors both issued statements after Friday's news conference condemning the team.
You have free articles remaining.
The NBA added that the Knicks have agreed to comply with league rules regarding equal access for the media in the future.
"The Knicks acknowledge that we did not comply with the NBA's media policy, and made an error in interpreting Friday's announcement as an invite-only event," the team said in a statement. "As we do throughout the year, we have and will continue to provide access to credentialed media as per the league's policy."
Football
- Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will meet with the NFL this week, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told The Star on Monday.
Hill has been suspended from team activities by the Chiefs since April. The team starts training camp July 27.
Hill and his legal team will be present for interviews with the league, the sources said. The NFL previously said it did not have permission to interview Hill for its own investigation because of an active child welfare case involving the Kansas Department for Children and Families.
When contacted by The Star, Hill’s attorney N. Trey Pettlon and the NFL declined comment Monday. WHB (810 AM) was first to report that Hill and the NFL were to meet this week.
- A federal judge has approved a settlement calling for the NFL's Rams to pay up to $24 million to personal seat license holders in St. Louis.
U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. approved the settlement Monday.
Several St. Louis PSL holders filed a class-action lawsuit after the team moved to Los Angeles in January 2016. Thousands of fans in St. Louis had purchased PSLs that were good for 30 seasons, which was the length of the lease at the domed stadium where the Rams played in St. Louis. Rams owner Stan Kroenke took the team to California after 21 seasons.
The lawsuit calls for PSL holders to get 30% of the original purchase price, a refund for the nine unused years of the seat license fee, plus damages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.