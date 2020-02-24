Leading off

Football
- The NFL’s proposed changes, including a 17-game regular season and expanded playoff system, could be voted on by NFL player representatives on Tuesday. But if the player reps listen to the 49ers’ Richard Sherman, they’ll just say no to the league’s new CBA offer.
Sherman is among the 11 players on the NFL Players Association’s executive council who have rejected the changes in the owners’ offer in a 6-5 vote, with the addition of a 17th game being one of the major sticking points. However, that council’s vote serves only as a recommendation to the players and their reps.
There was hope the player reps would hold their vote on Friday, but after a long day of discussions that was tabled. The reps are holding out hope for further negotiations with owners, but the owners reportedly aren’t interested.
After the NFLPA’s player reps vote, the proposal will go to the association’s full body of roughly 2,100 players for a simple majority vote, according to ESPN.
Sherman has taken a hard line against an additional regular-season game, citing player safety as a main concern.
“It’s odd to me, and it’s always odd, when you hear player safety as their biggest concern,” Sherman said earlier this month about expanding the season another week. “They’re really standing up for player safety, player safety, player safety. But it seems like player safety has a price tag. Player safety up to the point of, ‘Hey, 17 games makes us this much money. So we really don’t care how safe they are, if you’re going to pay us this much money to play another game.’ ”
Baseball
- Mookie Betts still has some work to do, settling in with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
On the field, though, he's fine.
"The hardest thing is finding a house and learning everybody's name," Betts said Sunday after making his Cactus League debut. "The baseball's the same. We all have the same focus."
Betts led off and played right field for the Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs at Camelback Ranch. He received an enthusiastic welcome from the sellout crowd of 13,282 when he was introduced before the game with the rest of the Dodger starters and again when he batted in the first inning.
He flied out to left in his first at-bat, flied deep to right in the third inning and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to center in the fifth inning before coming out of the game.
"Just seeing him at the top of the order, in our lineup, makes everybody around him better," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the Dodgers beat the Cubs 4-2. "You felt the energy from the fans too."
Auto racing
- Ryan Newman said he suffered a head injury in his crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 but did not disclose details in a statement from the driver read before Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
“I was fortunate to avoid any internal organ damage or broken bones. I did sustain a head injury for which I’m currently being treated," Newman wrote in a statement. “The doctors have been pleased with my progression over the last few days.”
There is no timetable for Newman's return to racing, but Roush Fenway Racing said the 42-year-old Indiana native is determined to get back to the track.
“He has expressed unequivocally that this is where he wants to be and he wants to be back in a race car," said Roush President Steve Newmark, adding that once he returns, Newman wants to be the one to address his health personally.
“Ryan actually wants to be the one in front of you to answer those questions,” Newmark said. "He and I talked about that and he’s kind of chomping at the bit to get back here and I think he feels that would be most appropriate for him to be behind the mic answering a lot of those questions.”