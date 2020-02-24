Leading off

Football

The NFL’s proposed changes, including a 17-game regular season and expanded playoff system, could be voted on by NFL player representatives on Tuesday. But if the player reps listen to the 49ers’ Richard Sherman, they’ll just say no to the league’s new CBA offer.

Sherman is among the 11 players on the NFL Players Association’s executive council who have rejected the changes in the owners’ offer in a 6-5 vote, with the addition of a 17th game being one of the major sticking points. However, that council’s vote serves only as a recommendation to the players and their reps.

There was hope the player reps would hold their vote on Friday, but after a long day of discussions that was tabled. The reps are holding out hope for further negotiations with owners, but the owners reportedly aren’t interested.

After the NFLPA’s player reps vote, the proposal will go to the association’s full body of roughly 2,100 players for a simple majority vote, according to ESPN.

Sherman has taken a hard line against an additional regular-season game, citing player safety as a main concern.