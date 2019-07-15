Boxing
- Pernell Whitaker, an Olympic gold medalist and four-division champion who was regarded as one of the greatest defensive fighters ever, has died after being hit by a car in Virginia. He was 55.
Police in Virginia Beach said the former fighter was hit by a car Sunday night. The driver of the car remained on the scene, and police said they were investigating the circumstances of the death.
Sweet Pea was Whitaker's nickname, and it fit perfectly. He was a master of hitting and not getting hit back, a southpaw who slipped in and out of the pocket and rarely gave an opponent an opportunity to land a clean shot.
Whitaker won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles — one of nine U.S. boxing champions that year — and made his pro debut on national television. He advanced quickly, and was fighting for a major title by his 17th fight, a loss to Jose Luis Ramirez that he would avenge the next year.
Basketball
- Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was fined $50,000 by the NBA office for leaking information from last week’s Board of Governors meetings, according to an ESPN report.
Cuban reportedly admitted that he leaked information while the vote to allow coach’s challenges was still in session. It’s against league rules to divulge Board of Governors business to outside sources.
ESPN reported Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive raised the initial concern.
Cuban didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
“I appreciate the irony of your reporting on a fine that someone should, but won’t, get fined for leaking to you,” Cuban told ESPN.
The coach’s challenge will allow teams one request for replay per game to consider overturning a called personal foul on its own team, a called out-of-bounds violation or a called goaltending or basket-interference violation.
Football
- Cincinnati Bengals left guard Clint Boling retired Monday after eight seasons in the NFL, citing medical concerns. The club posted that he has been dealing with a blood clot.
Boling was the Bengals' most dependable offensive lineman, playing every snap last season. He started all 16 games five times during his career, including each of the last two. Boling was a fourth-round pick in 2011.
His retirement is another setback to a line in flux. The Bengals drafted left tackle Jonah Williams with the 11th overall pick, but he suffered a shoulder injury during a workout, requiring surgery that will sideline him for the season. The Bengals signed guard John Miller from Buffalo in the offseason and drafted guard Michael Jordan from Ohio State.
Baseball
- The Kansas City Royals are planning to extend the netting at Kauffman Stadium to better protect fans.
The decision comes after a young fan was struck by a hard-hit foul ball Sunday during the Royals' game against the Detroit Tigers.
Spokesman Toby Cook told KSHB-TV the girl was kept at a hospital overnight for observation and expected to be released Monday.
"I didn't get a good look at it but I think it was a mom and a little girl and what do you do when a ball's coming in like that? It's just hard to protect yourself. The best thing that I think Major League Baseball could do and we could do is extend the netting," Royals manager Ned Yost said before Monday night's game against the Chicago White Sox.
Cook said the club had commissioned a study on how to expand the netting before Sunday's incident. The timing of extending the netting depends on engineering and design challenges. But he said more netting could be added before the season ends.
