Football
- Florida State fired second-year football coach Willie Taggart on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the Seminoles lost to rival Miami and with the team in danger of missing a bowl game for the second consecutive season.
Taggart was 9-12 at Florida State, which won the national title in 2013 and has been in a freefall for the last three seasons. The Seminoles have not been ranked this season, are 0-5 against rivals Miami, Florida and Clemson under Taggart and attendance for games at Doak Campbell Stadium has plummeted.
“We had no choice but to make a change,” Florida State President John Thrasher said.
The school said longtime Florida State assistant Odell Haggins has been asked to take over as interim coach for the remainder of the season. Haggins was 2-0 as the interim in 2017, after Jimbo Fisher left Florida State for Texas A&M in December.
“We still have a lot of faith,” Florida State linebacker Emmett Rice said Saturday. “We have a lot to play for. It’s not over just because we lost to Miami.”
For Taggart, it is over. He will receive a large payday as Florida State owes him a $17 million buyout as part of the letter of agreement he signed in Dec. 2017.
Baseball
- Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado won his seventh straight Gold Glove and pitcher Zack Greinke earned his sixth in a row, getting the National League honor for the fourth months he spent with Arizona before he was traded to Houston.
Kansas City left fielder Alex Gordon, who became a free agent this weekend, won his seventh overall and third in a row.
Other multiple winners in the AL announced Sunday included Boston right fielder Mookie Betts (four), Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (three), Oakland first baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Matt Chapman, and Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor (two apiece).
Seattle pitcher Mike Leake, Cleveland catcher Roberto Pérez and Chicago White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sánchez were first time winners in the AL.
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo won his third Gold Glove and second in a row, and Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed won his second straight.
There were five first-time winners in the NL: Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto, St. Louis second baseman Kolten Wong, Arizona left fielder David Peralta, Milwaukee center fielder Lorenzo Cain and Los Angeles right fielder Cody Bellinger.
Managers and up to six coaches per team vote for the awards in their league and cannot choose their own players. For the first time, the defensive index from the Society for American Baseball Research was used, and it comprised about 25% of the vote, with the managers and coaches ballots the rest.
- The Kansas City Royals have declined their half of Alex Gordon’s $23 million mutual option for 2020, allowing the outfielder to become a free agent.
Gordon had exercised his part of the option but was allowed to go free Saturday. He will receive a $4 million buyout, completing a $72 million, four-year contract he agreed to in January 2016.
A three-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove winner, Gordon helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series for their first title since 1985.
He batted .266 this year with 13 homers and 76 RBIs for the rebuilding Royals, who topped 100 losses for the second straight season. Gordon is a career .258 hitter with 186 homers and 738 RBIs.
- Aroldis Chapman is staying with the New York Yankees, amending his contract to a $48 million, three-year deal.
The 31-year-old All-Star closer had been owed $15 million in each of the next two seasons as part of an $86 million, five-year contract, and he had the right to opt out of the deal and become a free agent.
The left-hander’s amended deal includes salaries of $16 million annually and a full no-trade provision. Under the original contract, he had a full no-trade through 2019, then a limited no-trade provision that said he could not be dealt during 2020 or 2021 to any of the five California teams or Seattle without his consent.
Chapman had a stellar regular season with the Yankees, converting 37 saves in 42 chances while going 3-2 with a 2.21 ERA and striking out 85 in 57 innings. He earned his sixth All-Star selection and was selected the Reliever of the Year in the American League.
