Football
- Attorneys for two of the women charged in a Florida prostitution sting asked a judge on Thursday to hold police and prosecutors in contempt of court following reports that someone was shopping around undercover video of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
The motion was filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court by attorneys for Lei Wang and Hua Zhang, who are accused of working at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter.
The attorneys cited a New York Daily News story that reports an unknown person had contacted TheBlast.com with footage of Kraft naked with another person, presumably the massage therapist. The attorneys said only police and prosecutors have access to the footage, which a judge has temporarily barred from release. The attorneys argued that releasing the footage would violate their clients' rights to privacy and fair trials.
Jupiter police spokesman O'Neil Anderson told The Associated Press that he doubts the authenticity of the reports. He said his department has taken every precaution to secure the evidence, and he doesn't believe anyone in the police department or State Attorney's Office would leak the video.
Anderson also pointed out that no websites or news organizations have actually shown a video.
"If anyone had it, they would have released it by now," Anderson said.
Kraft was charged in February with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution after being accused of paying for sex. He has pleaded not guilty.
Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks Western Conference best-of-five semifinal playoff series schedule has been set.
Waterloo will host the Sioux Falls Stampede tonight at Young Arena in Game One at 7:05 p.m.
The rest of the schedule is:
Game Two -- Saturday, Young Arena, 7:05 p.m.
Game Three -- Tuesday, April 23, Denny Sanford Premier Center
Game Four -- If necessary, Wednesday, April 24, Premier Center
Game Five -- If necessary, Saturday, April 27, Young Arena, 7:05 p.m.
Soccer
- Waterloo West seniors Lillian Lederman and Ajla Sivic have signed national letters of intent to play soccer at Hawkeye Community College.
Lederman is a four-year starter and a captain. Sivic has been a four-year varsity player.
Bowling
- Durant senior Jada Rock has signed a national of intent to join the Hawkeye Community College bowling team.
Rock is a three-year varsity letter winner, with a high game of 254 and a two-game high series of 235.
Basketball
- Nicholas Bear was named the recipient of the Chris Street Award Thursday for the 2018-19 Iowa men's basketball season.
The Chris Street Award is presented annually to a Hawkeye player or players who best exemplify the spirit, enthusiasm and intensity of Chris Street.
Baer saw action in 129 career games, including 32 starts. The native of Bettendorf, Iowa, is the only player in program history to total more than 750 points, 500 rebounds, 100 assists, 100 steals, 100 blocks, and 100 3-point field goals.
Other Hawkeyes recognized Thursday at the awards ceremony include Michael Bear, Jordan Bohannon, Tyler Cook, Luka Garza, Ryan Kriener, Connor McCaffery, Isaiah Moss and Joe Wieskamp.
Bohannon earned the team's Top Playmaker Award for the third consecutive season. Cook was named the team's best rebounder. Garza was the recipient of the Kenny Arnold Hawkeye Spirit Award.
Wieskamp was named the Newcomer of the Year, while Kriener and Moss shared the team's most improved award.
