Hockey
- The Philadelphia Flyers removed a statue of late singer Kate Smith outside NHL team's arena Sunday, two days after covering it amid allegations of racism against the 1930s star with a popular recording of "God Bless America."
"The NHL principle 'Hockey is for Everyone' is at the heart of everything the Flyers stand for," Flyers President Paul Holmgren said in a statement. "As a result, we cannot stand idle while material from another era gets in the way of who we are today."
On Friday, the Flyers said Smith's "God Bless America" recording had been removed from their library, following baseball's New York Yankees.
The Yankees suspended use of Smith's recording during the seventh-inning stretch amid conflicting claims about several of her songs, including a 1939 song "That's Why the Darkies Were Born." The tune originated in the 1931 Broadway revue "George White's Scandals," and was considered satire at the time. Smith's likeness also appears in a 1939 ad that heavily uses the mammy caricature, one of the most well-known racist depictions of black women.
Smith's connection with the Flyers started in 1969 when a team executive ordered her version of "God Bless America" to be played instead of "The Star Spangled Banner." That led to her performing the song several times before games in the 1970s. A year after her 1986 death, the team erected the statue.
Basketball
- The 76ers’ opening-round playoff series against the Nets has had its share of subplots.
The two Atlantic Division rivals have engaged in trash talk, physical play, an on-court melee and even the Sixers’ Jimmy Butler and the Nets’ Jared Dudley being ejected. Now, you can add Dudley and Butler being fined and Nets general manager getting suspended and fined to the excitement.
The NBA announced Sunday that Dudley was fined $25,000 for shoving Joel Embiid and escalating an incident, which spilled into the front row during the third-quarter of Saturday’s Game 4 at the Barclay Center. Butler was fined $15,000 for shoving Dudley.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn GM Sean Marks has been suspended one game without pay and fined $25,000 for entering the referees’ locker room following the matchup. The Sixers took a commanding 3-1 series lead with a 112-108 victory at the Barclays Center.
Baseball
- Aaron Judge won't be back with the New York Yankees anytime soon, a further blow to an injury-decimated team with a mediocre record 3½ weeks into the season.
New York's biggest offensive threat and the heart of its clubhouse went on the injured list for the third time in four seasons Sunday, a day after straining the oblique muscle on the left side of his abdomen while hitting a sixth-inning single against Kansas City.
"Especially tough times like this, when a lot of guys are beat up, I wanted to be out there in the trenches with the guys every single day," Judge said after Sunday's 7-6, 10-inning win over Kansas City .
Manager Aaron Boone called it a "pretty significant strain in there" and would not estimate a return date. Judge broke his right wrist when hit by a pitch by the Royals' Jakob Junis last July 26, and while Boone originally projected a return in three weeks, Judge did not rejoin the Yankees until Sept. 14.
"There's no need to put a time, a clock on it, because what happened — just like what I did with the wrist last year," Judge said. "So no need to go down that road again."
