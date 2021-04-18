Leading off

Miscellaneous
- National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum executive director Jim Miller and his co-author will be holding a book signing of their book, ‘Do it Anyway’ from 4 to 6 p.m. this Friday at SingleSpeed Brewing in Waterloo.
Football
- The attorney for a man who accused NFL star Aaron Donald of assaulting him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend has apologized, saying it was a case of mistaken identity.
Attorney Todd Hollis, who represents DeVincent Spriggs, told Pittsburgh reporters Friday that his client mistook someone else for Donald during the altercation. He said his client had believed Donald was responsible, but after reviewing the tapes, “I realized that it was not Aaron Donald.”
“I certainly extend an apology to Aaron for any problems this may have caused him,” Hollis said. ”Aaron has certainly been through enough so we want to put this to rest.”
Earlier, an attorney for the Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman said witnesses and surveillance video refuted the accusation. Attorney Casey White told WPXI-TV that the video indicated that Donald did not assault anyone but was trying to save Spriggs.
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday in the city’s South Side. White said the men were at a private party in an apartment, and that after the initial confrontation, Donald and another person encountered Spriggs in a back alleyway.
Baseball
- Sean Kazmar Jr. grounded into a double play — and sounded overjoyed.
“Definitely everything and then some,” he said. “What an amazing feeling.”
While Kazmar and the Atlanta Braves lost to the Chicago Cubs 13-4, his pinch-hit appearance in the fifth inning marked the 36-year-old infielder’s first major league game since Sept. 23, 2008, with the San Diego Padres — a span of 12 years, 6 months, 25 days.
“Obviously wasn’t the outcome we were looking for. A win would have been nice,” he said. “But what a good feeling — just last night when Snit told me and waking up and then getting that opportunity early in the game was awesome. But, again, yeah, man, amazing feeling, and hopefully stick around a little longer.”