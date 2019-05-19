Basketball
- Kristina Cavey, a 5-foot-11 guard-forward from Fresno State announced on Twitter Sunday she is transferring to Northern Iowa as a graduate transfer with an aim to earn her Master's Degree.
The Berthoud, Colo native played in 32 games this past season with 19 starts. She averaged 17.8 minutes per game, while producing 5.6 points and 3.1 rebounds, per game.
In all, Cavey appeared in 88 games with the Bulldogs.
Cavey graduated in three years with a B.A. in Exercise Science.
- Portland's Damian Lillard says he separated his ribs in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors.
Lillard confirmed the injury on Sunday, a day after the Trail Blazers lost 110-99 in Game 3. Lillard was 5-of-18 from the floor and finished with 19 points as Golden State took a 3-0 series lead.
The injury was originally reported by The Athletic. Lillard said the separation is on the left side, and he wore protective padding in Game 3.
"I don't think it's something that's affecting my game. It's there but it's not something that's affecting anything that I'm doing. Obviously you feel it, but that's it," he said.
Lillard was hurt in the third quarter of Thursday's Game 2 when Golden State's Kevon Looney landed on top of him in a scramble for the ball.
Football
- Chris Long, the tattooed, quarterback-harassing defensive end who racked up sacks in the St. Louis wasteland for most of his NFL career but finished his third act with multiple Super Bowl victories, announced his retirement on social media Saturday night.
Long posted a picture of his hand holding a Solo red plastic cup with the Virginia mountain horizon in the background with the following message:
“Cheers. Been a hell of a journey. Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I’ve seen them both and appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up.”
The 34-year-old Long, who played his last two seasons in Philadelphia, confirmed his retirement via text message.
Baseball
- The Chicago Cubs have dropped their protest over the pitching delivery of Washington reliever Sean Doolittle.
Cubs manager Joe Maddon made the announcement before Sunday night's game against the Nationals.
Maddon came out twice in the ninth inning of a 5-2 loss Saturday night to complain to plate umpire San Holbrook about Doolittle. Maddon said he believed the left-handed Doolittle was tapping his right toe on the ground before coming to the plate.
Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr. was informed at the end of spring training that his delivery, which featured a similar toe-tap, was illegal. That ruling miffed Maddon and the Cubs.
"The whole thing I really wanted to get done was to protect Carl," Maddon said Sunday. "I really didn't anticipate a whole lot to be done with (the protest) even though I still don't agree with the conclusion because I think it's exactly what Carl did, only a different version of it.
"But the point was, I would not be a good parent had I not spoken up for my guy."
