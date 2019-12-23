Basketball
- University of Northern Iowa senior graduate transfer Kristina Cavey has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week for the second time this season.
Sunday, Cavey scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Panthers to a 71-63 road win over Iowa State. The performance was the first time a UNI player registered a double-double this season.
Cavey is averaging 9.3 points and 4.0 rebounds a game for the Panthers.
- University of Iowa senior Makenzie Meyer was named to the Big Ten Women's Basketball Player of the Week Honor Roll for the second consecutive week, the conference announced Monday.
The Mason City, Iowa, native registered a game-high 24 points, shooting 9-for-14, while adding five assists and four rebounds in the Hawkeyes’ home victory over in-state foe Drake (Dec. 21).
Baseball
- Free agent pitcher Rich Hill and his wife were arrested outside Saturday's New England Patriots game after police said his wife attempted to enter the stadium with an oversized bag and he argued with officers.
Hill said in a statement that the incident was “overblown” and that his wife was carrying a “fanny pack.” The charges against the Hills were reduced to civil infractions after a court appearance on Monday.
Foxborough Police said Monday that Caitlin Hill had been asked to leave Gillette Stadium after attempting to get into the game several times with the bag, but that she refused to leave.
Police said Rich Hill then argued with officers and refused to back away as his wife was placed under arrest and into a police vehicle.
“Despite Saturday’s events, my great respect for law enforcement remains unchanged,” Hill said. “However, seeing my wife handcuffed for a problem that started because of her fanny pack was extremely difficult for me to witness.”
The Milton, Massachusetts, couple was charged with disorderly conduct. Caitlin Hill was also charged with trespassing and Rich Hill was charged with resisting arrest, a felony.
The charges were ultimately reduced to civil, non-criminal infractions, and the couple was fined a total of $1,000 during an appearance Monday in Wrentham District Court, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office.
The resisting arrest charge against Rich Hill was also dropped prior to their court appearance, Morrissey’s office said.
Football
- The Seattle Seahawks could be reuniting with former star running back Marshawn Lynch, coach Pete Carroll said during his radio show on Monday.
Carroll said Lynch is flying to Seattle and will undergo a physical later Monday. Seattle is in desperate need of running backs after Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) both suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday’s 27-13 loss to Arizona.
“He’ll be flying in here this morning and we’re going to give him a really good chance of coming back and playing for us,” Carroll said on KIRO-AM.
Carroll said reports are that Lynch is in good shape, but whether Seattle signs him will depend on the physical.
Lynch has not played in more than a year. His last game was Week 6 of last season with the Oakland Raiders before a core injury ended his season.
The best stretch of Lynch's career came during his six seasons in Seattle. He arrived via trade from Buffalo early in the 2010 season and became the face of a franchise filled with stars during his time. Sometimes difficult to deal with, but almost always productive on the field, Lynch rushed for 6,347 yards and 57 touchdowns in the regular season during his time in Seattle.
