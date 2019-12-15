Baseball
- Corey Kluber led by example and excellence in Cleveland. The Texas Rangers are hoping he can do the same for them.
The Indians traded the two-time Cy Young Award winner — and their unquestioned ace — over the past six seasons to the Rangers on Sunday, a blockbuster deal that could dramatically change both teams.
In exchange for the 33-year-old Kluber, Cleveland received outfielder Delino DeShields and pitching prospect Emmanuel Clase, a hard-throwing 21-year-old reliever with “electric stuff.”
Indians president Chris Antonetti said he received calls from numerous teams with interest in Kluber. But the offer from Texas made the most sense for Cleveland because it included players who can have an immediate impact and “help us be a better team in 2020.”
But dealing the stoic and steady Kluber wasn't easy.
Since the Indians acquired him in a 2010 trade with San Diego, he has blossomed into one of baseball's most dominant pitchers. Kluber won his first Cy Young in 2014, when he went 18-9 and added No. 2 in 2017 after going 18-4 and leading the AL with a 2.25 ERA.
- Longtime San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner has reached agreement with the Arizona Diamondbacks on an $85 million, five-year contract that ends his run of success in San Francisco, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the 2014 World Series MVP still needed to pass a physical to complete the contract.
Bumgarner pitched 11 seasons for the Giants but knew his time likely had ended. He bid farewell along with retiring manager Bruce Bochy on the final day of the season.
MadBum will see a lot of his former team early next season, too. Arizona plays the Giants in seven of its first 13 games, including a series that begins in San Francisco on April 6.
“I’m very excited to be playing with Madison again! He is the ultimate competitor and I know he will help us immensely," said new Arizona catcher Stephen Vogt, a 2019 teammate with Bumgarner in San Francisco. “This team is already in a good position and adding someone like Bum will only add to that!”
The Giants said during the winter meetings this past week in San Diego they had remained in contact with representatives for the 30-year-old Bumgarner, who helped them win World Series titles in 2010, ‘12 and ’14.
- Outspoken Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer is barbing Rob Manfred, tweeting the MLB commissioner "is trying to ruin baseball at all levels."
Bauer sent a series of tweets during the weekend, starting with a jab about Major League Baseball's threat to cut ties with minor league affiliates.
You have free articles remaining.
Bauer followed up with: "At least Rob Manfred is trying to ruin baseball at all levels and isn't discriminating. Something to be said for consistency, I guess."
MLB had no immediate comment to Bauer's remarks.
At the recent winter meetings, Manfred said MLB was pushing ahead with a rules change for 2020 that requires pitchers to face at least three batters or finish a half-inning.
Bauer, 29 next month, was a combined 11-13 with Cleveland and Cincinnati last season. He was traded to the Reds in July, three days after throwing a ball from behind the mound over the center-field wall in Kansas City when he was pulled from a game.
Bauer called the act "childish" and was fined by MLB.
Hockey
- Philadelphia Flyers left winger Oskar Lindblom has a rare medical condition and is expected to miss the rest of the season, the team announced on Friday.
Lindblom, 23, has been diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma by leading specialists at the University of Pennsylvania, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said.
“The Flyers will do everything possible to support Oskar and assist him in securing the best care possible,” Fletcher said in a statement.
Ewing’s sarcoma is a very rare cancerous tumor that grows in the bones or the soft tissue around the bones. It usually affects people from the ages of 10 to 20. About 250 children and young adults are diagnosed every year in the United States — slightly more males than females, and most of them white.
The cancer is treated with chemotherapy, surgery and radiation. If it hasn’t spread beyond the site of origin, the cure rates are near 80 percent. It can spread to the lungs, other bones and bone marrow, so chemotherapy is important to kill micrometastases.
Fletcher said that “out of respect to Oskar and his family” the team would have no further comment at his time.
Lindblom was having a breakout season and shared the Flyers’ team lead with 11 goals. He missed the Flyers’ game in Colorado on Wednesday, but played in the team’s other 30 contests this season. Lindblom had missed Monday’s practice in Voorhees — the team called it a “maintenance day” — but he was back at practice Tuesday.
He did not travel with the team for their current three-game road trip.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.