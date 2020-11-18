Leading off

Baseball
- New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó was suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug for the second time in his decorated career.
The 38-year-old Canó will miss the entire 2021 season and lose $24 million in salary. The eight-time All-Star hit a robust .316 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in this year’s pandemic-shortened season.
Minus Canó, New York could move good-hitting Jeff McNeil into a regular spot at second base. The suspension also will surely prompt calls by Mets fans to sign free agent DJ LeMahieu, an AL MVP candidate this year with the Yankees.
The penalty came less than two weeks after Steve Cohen bought the Mets for $2.4 billion, a move that created an avalanche of positivity for a team that has reached the playoffs just three times in the last 20 years.
The commissioner’s office said Canó tested positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid. He was penalized 80 games in May 2018 while with Seattle after a positive test for Furosemide, a diuretic that some athletes have used to mask other substances.
“We were extremely disappointed to be informed about Robinson’s suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” new Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement. “The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans, and the sport. The Mets fully support MLB’s efforts toward eliminating performance-enhancing substances from the game.”
Football
- No. 22 Texas at Kansas was among six games postponed Wednesday by COVID-19 problems as the virus took another chunk out of this weekend’s major college football schedule.
Overall, 14 out of 62 games involving Bowl Subdivision teams scheduled for this week have been called off. Last week, 15 of the 59 games scheduled were not played.
Texas-Kansas was just the second Big 12 conference game to be postponed this season and was rescheduled for Dec. 12.
The American Athletic Conference had to call off Navy at South Florida and Houston at SMU. The conference will work to reschedule those games.
The Mountain West also had two games disrupted. Utah State at Wyoming slated for Thursday night was canceled. UNLV at Colorado State scheduled for Saturday will not be played, but there is a possibility it could be made up.
No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette also said it would not play its nonconference game against Central Arkansas on Saturday, but hopes to be back at practice by Saturday and ready to play its next Sun Belt game on Nov. 28 against Louisiana-Monroe.
- Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, a big blow for a Carolina team that is looking to snap a five-game losing streak.
Rhule said he also expects left tackle Russell Okung (calf) and cornerback Donte Jackson (toe) to miss Sunday’s game, while quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s status remains unclear after he was limited in practice on Wednesday.
While Rhule said he expects McCaffrey will play again this season, he doesn’t know when. He said the 2019 All-Pro’s return is largely up to his doctors on when the running back is cleared medically to return.
“No one knows their body better than Christian,” Rhule said.
