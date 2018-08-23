Football
- New Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Thursday his program will be “very open” to any inquiry into allegations of possible NCAA violations, but he is confident in how things have been handled since he arrived from Florida State.
Fisher was responding to allegations former Aggies linebacker Santino Marchiol made to USA Today this week about improper cash payments for hosting recruits, practices that went beyond allowable time limits and mishandling of his ankle injury. Marchiol has transferred to Arizona and raised the allegations against Texas A&M in an application to be allowed to play this season rather that sit out a year.
“We take them very seriously. We’re open to all inquiries and will be very open in our records of everything we have. We feel very confident in the things in which we have done,” Fisher said. “We’ll cooperate in any way, shape or form in which they want (us) to. I feel very confident in our program and how we’ve done things.”
The Texas A&M administration has said only that the school is “reviewing the situation with the NCAA and the SEC Office.”
Texas A&M hired Fisher away from Florida State with a 10-year, $75 million contract to replace Kevin Sumlin, who is now the Arizona coach.
- Eight current or former Rutgers football players have been charged in an alleged credit card fraud scheme.
They’re charged with crimes including conspiracy, promoting street crime and money laundering. They allegedly obtained credit card numbers belonging to others and transferred money to accounts for their personal use.
Former linebacker Brendan DeVera pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. Other players are awaiting court appearances.
The school says DeVera and defensive back K.J. Gray have been dismissed from the team. Two others have left for other schools. The remaining four didn’t participate in training camp.
It wasn’t immediately known if Gray had retained an attorney.
Baseball
- Chicago White Sox rookie pitcher Michael Kopech has apologized for racist and homophobic tweets he posted as 17-year-old and has since deleted.
The tweets from 2013 surfaced Tuesday as Kopech made his major league debut.
“I had to delete some stuff,” Kopech told the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday. “Things I said that were immature and inappropriate. I used some poor language in there. Obviously, I’m trying to be looked at as a role model and the last thing I want to do is have some kid look at what I’m saying and take it the wrong way.”
“It’s unfortunate that I was ever at that point mentally, but it’s not who I am now. Yeah, I cleaned some tweets up and tried to get rid of them. But, obviously, people saw them. It’s not who I am now and it’s not who I want to be. It was something I did in high school, and with everything I’ve gone through in pro ball the last five seasons I feel like a big part of my career was maturing. Hate to see it, but it’s not who I am anymore.”
Also recently, years-old racist, misogynistic and homophobic tweets from Milwaukee reliever Josh Hader were found during the All-Star Game. Then, Atlanta pitcher Sean Newcomb and Washington shortstop Trea Turner had their own offensive tweets unearthed.
