Leading off

Basketball
- Gregg Marshall and Wichita State are expected to part ways by the end of this week, according to two national media reports late Tuesday evening.
Marshall, who took WSU to the 2013 Final Four and is the winningest men's basketball coach in school history, has been the subject of an ongoing investigation into allegations of physical and verbal abuse of players and staff members. According to records obtained by The Wichita Eagle, WSU hired St. Louis-based law firm Tueth Kenney on Aug. 25 to conduct an investigation that has now stretched past 10 weeks.
Stadium's Jeff Goodman first reported Marshall was expected to be out at WSU, citing multiple anonymous sources. CBS Sports reported it had a source who confirmed Goodman's story.
The Eagle could not confirm the reports after speaking with several people connected with the WSU men's basketball program and athletic department. The consensus among the sources was that Stadium's report could ultimately be true, but no one from WSU could confirm that Marshall's fate had been sealed as of Tuesday evening.
Marshall was not at the team's practices on Monday or Tuesday, a WSU spokesperson told The Eagle. It's not known if Marshall's absence was related to the investigation. When asked if Marshall had been suspended, the university spokesperson said that "Coach Marshall has taken a few days off for personal reasons."
The timing comes just two weeks before WSU is scheduled to begin its 2020-21 season on Nov. 25 against Utah State in the opening round of the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Baseball
- Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber was the unanimous winner of the AL Cy Young Award on Wednesday night, and Trevor Bauer became the first player to take home the NL honor for the Cincinnati Reds.
Using a versatile repertoire that includes a looping curveball and a wipeout slider, Bieber went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings during the pandemic-shortened season, leading the majors in ERA and strikeouts and tying Yu Darvish for the most wins.
Bieber became the second player in franchise history to win the pitching AL Triple Crown, joining Hall of Famer Bob Feller in 1940. He also was the first pitcher to lead the majors in all three categories since Johan Santana for Minnesota in 2006.
Bauer went 5-4 with an NL-best 1.73 ERA in 11 starts, helping the Reds reach the playoffs for the first time since 2013. The 29-year-old right-hander struck out 100 in 73 innings and led the majors with two shutouts, a pair of seven-inning performances on doubleheader days.
The brash Bauer is the first Cy Young winner for Cincinnati, the majors’ oldest franchise. He became a free agent after the season and turned down the Reds’ qualifying offer, but left the door open for a return.
Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish finished second in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was third, ending his bid for a third consecutive NL Cy Young Award.
Bieber was the first unanimous AL winner since Justin Verlander for the Detroit Tigers in 2011. It was the 10th time that an AL pitcher was a unanimous choice for the award.
Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda was second in AL voting, followed by Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu.
The BBWAA will announce the MVPs on Thursday night.
