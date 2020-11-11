Leading off

Basketball

Gregg Marshall and Wichita State are expected to part ways by the end of this week, according to two national media reports late Tuesday evening.

Marshall, who took WSU to the 2013 Final Four and is the winningest men's basketball coach in school history, has been the subject of an ongoing investigation into allegations of physical and verbal abuse of players and staff members. According to records obtained by The Wichita Eagle, WSU hired St. Louis-based law firm Tueth Kenney on Aug. 25 to conduct an investigation that has now stretched past 10 weeks.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman first reported Marshall was expected to be out at WSU, citing multiple anonymous sources. CBS Sports reported it had a source who confirmed Goodman's story.

The Eagle could not confirm the reports after speaking with several people connected with the WSU men's basketball program and athletic department. The consensus among the sources was that Stadium's report could ultimately be true, but no one from WSU could confirm that Marshall's fate had been sealed as of Tuesday evening.