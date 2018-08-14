Football
- Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith, who was fired last month after a history of domestic violence allegations became public, was arrested for suspected drunken driving in 2013 but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Documents obtained by The Blade in Toledo showed that Smith was stopped for speeding in Dublin, north of Columbus, in the early hours of Feb. 23, 2013. He was arrested after failing a field sobriety test and declining to take a blood-alcohol test.
In April 2013, Smith pleaded guilty to an amended charge of failure to control and paid a $375 fine.
It's not clear whether the misdemeanor was reported to the university. Smith's attorney declined to comment, and Ohio State didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
Smith was fired on July 23. The university is investigating coach Urban Meyer's handling of the domestic abuse allegations against Smith. Smith has never been criminally charged.
- UConn has postponed plans to put a club for season ticket holders inside its football stadium, because it would have displaced a memorial statue to slain player Jasper Howard.
Spokesman Pat McKenna says the school had planned to move the statue from behind the west end zone to another spot at Rentschler Field, but received some resistance to the idea from fans.
McKenna says the athletic department will spend this season talking to fans and alumni in an effort to find an appropriate solution.
The club, which would have included table service and televisions, would have seated 240 people at a cost of an extra $60 per season ticket.
Howard, a defensive back, was stabbed to death during an altercation on campus in October 2009, just hours after he starred in a homecoming win over Louisville.
- Police have arrested two more people in connection with a burglary at the home of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost.
Lincoln police said Monday that a 20-year-old man was taken into custody Saturday and a 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday. A 17-year-old girl also was arrested last week.
Officer Angela Sands says investigators recovered several pairs of athletic shoes believed to have been stolen.
Frost told police on July 29 that burglars entered an unlocked garage door at his house, which is unoccupied while being renovated.
Football helmets and artwork were reported missing, along with the athletic shoes. Frost originally reported 14 championship rings from his time at three schools as a player and coach also were taken. The rings were later found in the garage.
- Roquan Smith’s holdout is nearing an end. The rookie linebacker’s representatives and the Bears are finalizing details of his contract, which is expected to be completed very soon, two people with knowledge of the situation said Monday.
Smith, the eighth pick in April’s draft, missed all of training camp. But the deal is likely to be completed in time for him to join the team for joint practices against the Broncos beginning Wednesday in Englewood, Colo.
It was not immediately clear how the two sides solved the impasse regarding contract language covering whether the Bears could reclaim Smith’s guaranteed money if he were suspended by the NFL for an on-field rules violation outside the parameters of a football play.
ESPN first reported the two sides had progressed toward an agreement.
Baseball
- Cleveland Indians outfielder Leonys Martin is recovering from a bacterial infection that team president Chris Antonetti described as "life-threatening."
Martin is in stable condition at the Cleveland Clinic. Antonetti provided an update on Martin's status when he addressed the team prior to Monday's series opener against the Reds.
Doctors determined Martin had a bacterial infection that entered his bloodstream and created toxins that damaged his internal organs, compromising their function.
"It was very serious," Antonetti said. "Thankfully he's made a lot of progress in the last 24 to 36 hours and he has regained a lot of the organ function. He's in a good path right now and we're hopeful he'll make a full recovery. But, he has a long way to go."
Martin played in Tuesday's game against the Twins, and then felt sick in the middle of the night. When he continued to feel sick the following morning, Martin was transported to the Cleveland Clinic and his condition quickly worsened.
"It progressed rapidly," Antonetti said. "It was life-threatening."
