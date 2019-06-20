Baseball
- The Ex-Rays?
Starved for fans despite success on the field, the Tampa Bay Rays have been given the go-ahead by Major League Baseball to look into playing a split season in Montreal.
No timetable for the possible plan was announced. An idea under consideration is for the Rays to play early in the season in Tampa Bay and finish up in Montreal, the former home of the Expos.
Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Thursday at the end of the owners' meetings, saying the executive council had granted the Rays "broad permission to explore what's available."
Manfred said it's too soon to detail the particulars — as in, where the team would play postseason games, or in what stadiums. He did not address whether this would be a step toward a full move.
"It's an interesting kind of idea," Rays outfielder/infielder Brandon Lowe said before playing at Oakland on Thursday night. "It's in the future. It's so far ahead of us that it's going to be big news right now, but I feel like a lot of us are just kind of, 'it happened, we saw it,' but that's really all it is."
Still, that was plenty enough to spark excitement in Canada, where the Expos played from 1969-2004 before moving to Washington and becoming the Nationals.
- The New York Mets fired pitching coach Dave Eiland and bullpen coach Chuck Hernandez, and named Phil Regan interim pitching coach, Ricky Bones interim bullpen coach and Jeremy Accardo interim pitching strategist.
The team announced the moves before its game against the Chicago Cubs.
The 82-year-old Regan has been the Mets' minor league assistant pitching coordinator since 2016 after spending 2009-15 as the pitching coach for St. Lucie of the Florida State League. The former major league pitcher managed the Baltimore Orioles during the 1995 season.
Bones began this year as the pitching coach for St. Lucie. He was the Mets' bullpen coach from 2012-18.
Accardo was in his first full season as the Mets' minor league pitching coordinator.
The Mets entered Thursday with a 35-39 record and in fourth place in the NL East. They expected to contend in the division behind their pitching, but had a staff ERA of 4.67, which was 20th in the majors. The bullpen ERA was 5.38 overall (28th in the majors) and 8.20 since June 1.
Football
- The NFL competition committee has decided against making any changes to the new rule for reviewing pass interference, the league announced Thursday.
That means the rule stands as approved by NFL owners in March.
Owners decided in May to let the competition committee consult with coaches and decide whether to refine the rule further. During the rule's one-year trial this season, coaches still can challenge until the two-minute warning of each half or overtime. Then a replay official will be responsible for any reviews.
But that replay official will need "clear and obvious visual evidence" to review and overturn potential pass interference in an attempt to avoid too many stoppages, and that official will have only the angles on the television broadcast available to overturn an on-field decision. Pass interference still is defined as an act significantly hindering the opportunity to make a play on a ball, and all pass plays will be subject to review.
The committee also decided against exempting Hail Mary passes, so those plays will be reviewed following the on-field officiating guidelines.
