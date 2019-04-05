Basketball
- Iowa State sophomore Lindell Wigginton is declaring for the NBA draft for the second year in a row “with the full intent of staying in.”
Wigginton, who withdrew from last year’s draft at the last minute after a spectacular freshman season, announced his plans Thursday on Twitter.
Wigginton’s numbers dipped a bit last season after a foot injury cost him 10 non-conference games. But Wigginton still averaged 13.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game off the bench while shooting 40 percent on 3-pointers.
He joins freshman Talen Horton-Tucker as Cyclones who have declared for the draft. Wigginton’s decision will likely push Tyrese Haliburton into the starting role at point guard — and it could also put Iowa State in the market for a graduate transfer backcourt player.
- Iowa State women’s basketball senior Bridget Carleton caps her historic season with two of the highest distinctions Women’s College Basketball has to offer. The Chatham, Ontario native was named the 2019 Cheryl Miller Award winner, which honors the best small forward in NCAA Division I. Upon earning the award, Carleton was also named to the Naismith Starting 5.
“It’s a huge honor to receive an award named after Cheryl Miller, who has been such a pioneer in bringing women’s basketball to the forefront of athletics, “Carleton said. “She was one of the best to play our game, and I am humbled to be recognized for this award and included in the Naismith Starting 5. This isn’t possible without all of the opportunities Iowa State has given me.”
Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers
- ace Clayton Kershaw gave up two runs and struck out six in 4 1/3 innings during his rehab assignment for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday night.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner threw 61 pitches against the San Antonio Missions, a Milwaukee Brewers affiliate. Oklahoma City trailed 2-0 when Kershaw was pulled in the top of the fifth. He earned a no-decision.
“Good first step and kind of got through everything I needed to, got up to that fifth inning,” Kershaw said. “Got some guys on base, worked out of the stretch, did multiple different things. So it was a good day.”
Football
- Jordy Nelson says he’s working on a deal to retire as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
Nelson says he’s talked to Packers President Mark Murphy about signing a 1-day deal so he can end where he started. Nelson was drafted by the Packers in 2008 and played last season with the Oakland Raiders. He announced his retirement last week.
Speaking on “The Dan Patrick Show” Wednesday, Nelson says the Packers didn’t show any interest after the Raiders released him. He says the Seattle Seahawks and the Raiders, at a reduced price, showed interest, but he and his family decided to return to Kansas.
Nelson admits it would be hard to say no if Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers called asking him to return to Green Bay.
